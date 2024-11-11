Sorry Folks, This Rumoured Barry Keoghan TV Series Isn't Actually Happening

Barry Keoghan via Associated Press

With the hit Batman spin-off The Penguin now officially over, rumours recently began circulating that another of the Dark Knight’s adversaries could be getting their own show.

According to Variety, the Marvelvision podcast recently claimed that The Batman director Matt Reeves was considering a stand-alone series about The Joker, which would have featured Barry Keoghan in the lead role.

Advertisement

The Oscar nominee previously made a cameo in The Batman as the iconic villain, which also featured Paul Dano as The Riddler.

However, DC Studios boss James Gunn has made it clear this project is not happening.

“Everyone is asking me about this,” James wrote on Threads of the Joker spin-off rumours.

He added: “No, there is absolutely no truth to this. A Joker series is not being discussed nor has even come up at this time.”

Barry Keoghan's sinister take on The Joker in The Batman Warner Bros

A follow-up to The Batman has already been confirmed to be in the works.

The 2021 movie marked Robert Pattinson’s first outing as the legendary caped crusader, a role he’ll be reprising in the follow-up, with Colin Farrell also returning as The Penguin.

Advertisement

Zoë Kravitz will be back in action the sequel as Catwoman, too, while Barry appeared to confirm his own involvement in the project in an interview back in February.

Although the film, titled The Batman – Part Two, was originally slated for release next year, this has since been pushed back to October 2026.

In addition to his brief cameo in the first film, the Saltburn actor appeared in a deleted sequence as The Joker in a five-minute scene which was released online after The Batman was already in cinemas.