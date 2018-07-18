'Batwoman' To Become First Superhero Series With LGBT+ Lead

US network The CW is set to make superhero history with its new ‘Batwoman’ TV show, as the titular character will be a lesbian.

The new live-action drama series marks the first time an LGBT+ character has been given a lead role in a superhero film or TV series.

However, ‘Batwoman’ is following in footsteps of its DC comic book counterpart, as the character was relaunched in 2006, changing from Kathy Kane to Kate Kane, who is a lesbian of Jewish decent.