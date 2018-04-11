Interviewing England’s Commonwealth Swimmers at the edge of a pool was always a risk, but it was one BBC Breakfast’s Mike Bushell was willing to take.

The reporter is currently in Australia to report on the games and for Wednesday’s (11 April) show, he was tasked with interviewing Sarah Vasey, Adam Peaty, Siobhan-Marie O’Connor, Ben Proud and James Guy.

Assuming that it wasn’t very deep, Mike stepped into the pool in front of them.

“I’m going to have to be careful because I’ve got a sound pack on,” he said, seconds before plunging into the water.