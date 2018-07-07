It’s the nightmare scenario. 2-0 up and BBC’s iPlayer crashed just minutes from the end of England’s quarter-final World Cup contest against Sweden.

The BBC, which had the UK rights to the game, had been allowing people to watch it both live on TV and online.

However with mere minutes to go, the worst thing happened. iPlayer crashed.

While at first it appeared to be an issue with the WiFi it quickly became clear that this was a nationwide issue that was affecting everyone.

Within seconds people had taken to Twitter to express their anger and disappointment.