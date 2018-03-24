A BBC journalist has criticised Heathrow Airport’s treatment of disabled people after he was kept waiting on a plane for nearly two hours while staff tried to locate his wheelchair.

Frank Gardner, who was returning to London on a flight from Ethiopia, was forced to wait on the stationary aircraft on Saturday morning when his wheelchair was taken to the terminal, rather than the plane door.

The BBC security correspondent posted updates on Twitter, saying he was “so utterly sick” of groundstaff losing his wheelchair.

“Just when is UK’s premier airport going to stop treating disabled passengers this way?”, he wrote on social media.