BBC newsreader George Alagiah has returned to work, a year after being told his cancer had come back.

The journalist, who was first diagnosed with stage four bowel cancer in 2014, said the disease is “in a holding pattern” after colleague Sophie Raworth revealed he would be presenting Wednesday’s ‘News At Six’.

Responding to her announcement at the end of Tuesday’s bulletin, he tweeted: “There goes my hopes of slipping back into the studio unnoticed! Thanks to all for good wishes.

“We’ve got the cancer in a holding pattern so it’s back to work with colleagues I respect and the viewers who make it worthwhile.”