BBC Presenter Rachael Bland Has Died Of Cancer Aged 40

In a statement to the BBC, her husband Steve said: “Rachael’s death has left a huge hole in our perfect little family that we’ll never be able to fill.

“She was an incredibly talented broadcaster as well as a wonderful and much-loved daughter, sister, aunt, niece, wife and, most importantly to her, a mother to her precious little Freddie.

“We all take such huge comfort and pride from the amazing and tireless work she has done since her diagnosis to reduce the stigma around cancer and prove that it is possible to live life to the fullest even when facing huge challenges on a daily basis. At the end, even though her body was at its weakest, her voice was at its strongest and most powerful.

“Rachael was, and will always be, an incredible inspiration to everyone she met. To us, she was perfect in every way and we will miss her more than words can say.”

The family also asked for their privacy to be respected while they come to terms with their loss.