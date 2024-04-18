'Aggressive' Tory Minister Called Out On BBC Question Time For Personal Attack On Labour MP

Bridget Phillipson and David TC Davies on BBC Question Time. BBC

An “aggressive” Tory minister has been reprimanded on BBC Question Time after calling a Labour MP a “disgrace”.

David TC Davies, the Welsh secretary, was called out by host Fiona Bruce for his personal attack on Bridget Phillipson, Labour’s shadow education secretary.

Advertisement

Davies was attempting to defend the government’s struggling Rwanda policy by suggesting a Labour alternative was an “open doors policy”.

He then attempted to use the Labour-run Welsh government as an example of why Labour “can’t be trusted”.

As Philipson dismissed his argument as “absolute garbage”, Davies added: “I’m going to tweet right now the reports about this on the BBC ... hopefully everyone will be able to get their phones out and look at what you’ve done in Wales.”

He them said: “You’re a disgrace, Bridget, and your policy is an absolute disgrace.”

Phillipson responded “so much for standards in public life,” just before Bruce’s intervention.

She said “Can I just say on this programme, and I feel strongly about this, and I’m not joking. I don’t think we should be calling people individually ‘a disgrace’.”

Advertisement

As the audience applauded, Bruce appeared to add it was “not the kind of discourse” wanted on the show.

The clash prompted a reaction against Davies on social media.

Pompous Tory @DavidTCDavies doesn’t like Labour’s @bphillipsonMP challenging him on his govt’s ‘failed Rwanda policy’ so he resorts to ‘personal insults’.



Even Fiona steps in to reprimand him.



Why did people in Monmouth, #Wales vote for such an odious oaf? #BBCQT #ToriesOut pic.twitter.com/gA3FbmFzUY — Elizabeth (Lizzie) G (@MissyFitLondon) April 18, 2024

A masterclass from @bphillipsonMP on how to deal with an aggressive, abusive Tory who knows the game is up. @DavidTCDavies making a complete fool of himself on #bbcqt pic.twitter.com/HdLtzMnNwC — Deirdre Heenan (@deirdreheenan) April 18, 2024

Disgraceful behaviour from @DavidTCDavies towards @bphillipsonMP on @bbcquestiontime, Fiona Bruce should have forced him to apologise. #bbcqt — Ben Cooper (@BenCooper86) April 18, 2024

Hi David,



You came across as a smug little weasely twat.



Get your team to retweet that 🖕 — James Derbyshire (@JDerbyshireBWFC) April 18, 2024

Advertisement

@DavidTCDavies behaviour on #bbcqt is absolutely shocking



What a horrible human being! pic.twitter.com/c8uehEg2Z2 — Simon J Warner (@simonjwarner) April 18, 2024

Britain and Rwanda signed a deal almost two years ago that would see migrants who cross the English Channel in small boats sent to the East African country, where they would remain permanently.