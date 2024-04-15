LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 7: Prime Minister Rishi Sunak conducts a press conference in the Downing Street Briefing Room, as he gives an update on the plan to "stop the boats" and illegal migration on December 7, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by James Manning - WPA Pool/Getty Images) WPA Pool via Getty Images

The parliamentary standoff over the government’s controversial plan to send asylum seekers on a one-way trip to Rwanda continues as MPs voted to reject changes made by the House of Lords.

In the latest round of political “ping-pong”, the House of Commons on Monday stripped seven amendments from the Safety of Rwanda Bill that had been inserted by peers in the Lords, which was the upper chamber’s latest effort to thwart the policy.

The amendments overturned included an attempt by peers to ensure the bill has “due regard” for domestic and international law, and that Rwanda is only regarded as safe for as long as the provisions of the UK’s treaty with that country are in place.

The Commons had previously removed 10 changes to the bill made by the Lords in their attempt to undermine Rishi Sunak’s hopes of getting deportation flights off the ground.

The bill, which aims to overcome the Supreme Court’s block on the Rwanda flights, is likely to eventually prevail because of the convention that the unelected Lords should not overrule elected MPs.

But it’s unclear how long the game of “ping-pong” will continue. One report suggested Tuesday night could be the last attempt by the Lords to derail the bill – as they may only put forward four amendments.

The bill will not pass into law until both houses agree on its final wording

Just voted in support of Lords amdts to Govt’s cruel, immoral & unworkable Rwanda bill. We lost - now back to Lords again who I hope will stand against this disgusting bill that undermines rule of law. Legislating to declare Rwanda is safe is authoritarian stain on UK democracy — Caroline Lucas (@CarolineLucas) April 15, 2024

BREAKING: The House of Commons votes by 320 to 246 to overturn an amendment which would have stopped victims of modern slavery from being deported to Rwanda — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) April 15, 2024

Britain and Rwanda signed a deal almost two years ago that would see migrants who cross the English Channel in small boats sent to the East African country, where they would remain permanently. So far, no migrant has been sent to Rwanda under the agreement.

The plan is key to Sunak’s pledge to “stop the boats” bringing unauthorised migrants to the UK. He argues that deporting asylum seekers will deter people from making risky journeys and break the business model of people-smuggling gangs.

It comes as nearly 750 small boats arrived at the weekend, with official Home Office data showing 534 people were detected making the Channel crossing by small boat on Sunday – a daily high for 2024.