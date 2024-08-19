BBC Removes 'Unexpected' Miriam Margolyes Comment From Catch-Up Service

Miriam Margolyes pictured in 2022 Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

The BBC has pulled a section of a recent interview with Miriam Margolyes from its streaming platform.

Last week, Front Row host Kirsty Wark sat down with the former Harry Potter star to discuss her latest Edinburgh Fringe show, which centres around her love of Charles Dickens.

As part of the conversation, Miriam – who is Jewish – was asked to name the first Dickens character who captured her attention, naming Fagin from Oliver Twist.

“Jewish and vile,” she said of the character, adding: “I didn’t know Jews like that then – sadly, I do now.”

This comment was edited out from the version of the interview available to listen to on BBC Sounds, with the BBC claiming it was something that the Bafta winner “should have been challenged about”.

“This was an unexpected comment made during a live broadcast which should have been challenged at the time,” a BBC spokesperson told The Mirror.

“We have taken swift action to remove it from the programme and it is no longer available.”

HuffPost UK has also contacted Miriam Margolyes’ management for comment.

Miriam has spoken about her own Jewish identity throughout her time in the spotlight, and earlier this year teamed up with the Jewish Council Of Australia to encourage Jewish people to join her in calling for a ceasefire in the Middle East, while also condemning Israel’s actions in Gaza.

The indomitable Miriam Margolyes OBE has a message in support of the Jewish Council! She calls for all of us Jews to “shout, beg, scream for a ceasefire” pic.twitter.com/UgwRSusq84 — Jewish Council of Australia (@jewishcouncilAU) April 5, 2024

“Of course I condemn the Hamas action, of course I do,” she said in a video posted on social media.