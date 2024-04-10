Miriam Margolyes Calls On Jews To ‘Scream for A Ceasefire’ In Gaza

Jeff Overs via Getty Images

Miriam Margolyes has condemned Israel’s actions in Gaza and called on Jews to “shout, beg, scream for a ceasefire”.

The British actor said she was “ashamed of Israel” for its “genocidal” violence in the region, which has killed more than 33,000 people.

The Harry Potter actor also condemned Hamas’ October 7 surprise attack in Southern Israel, where around 1200 people were killed and more than 240 taken hostage.

The Israeli military responded to the offensive with a bombardment of airstrikes and a ground invasion, while aid agency UNRWA USA has warned Gaza is facing a “man-made famine”.

“To me, it seems as if Hitler has won,” the Bafta winner said in a video released via the Jewish Council of Australia. “He’s changed us Jews from being compassionate and caring and do unto others as you would have them do unto you into this vicious, genocidal nationalist nation, pursuing and killing women and children.”

The indomitable Miriam Margolyes OBE has a message in support of the Jewish Council! She calls for all of us Jews to “shout, beg, scream for a ceasefire” pic.twitter.com/UgwRSusq84 — Jewish Council of Australia (@jewishcouncilAU) April 5, 2024

“Of course I condemn the Hamas action, of course I do,” she continued. “But what we are doing, Jewish people over in Israel, is shocking, embarrassing and wicked and I cannot understand why all Jewish people, particularly members of synagogues, do not want immediately to stop what is going on.”

The Age Of Innocence actor then called on Jews to demand a ceasefire, “in the name of humanity”.

Miriam also clarified that it is “not antisemitic to have a different opinion on the wartime actions now”, and that we have to do “the right thing”, which is to “stop the killing” and insist on the release of hostages.

“What Israel is doing is wrong, it is wicked,” she said. The actor concluded by asking people to “voice your disgust and detestation of the Israeli actions” which would then be “in accordance to the Jewish tradition”.