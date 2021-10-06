BBC Reporter Calls Out Misogyny After Being Abused Live On TV

Warning: the video below includes language that some may find offensive.

A BBC journalist has condemned the misogyny she faced after her live broadcast was hijacked by men shouting abuse.

Fiona Irving’s piece to camera on Brighton’s bin strikes on Tuesday evening was interrupted by seven yobs who ran across the camera.

One was heard yelling “F*** her right in the p****!”.

The broadcast was cut short and returned to the studio where newsreader Chrissy Reid apologised, saying: “Oh dear, apologies about the interruption there.”

The reporter later took to Twitter to “call out” the behaviour as “aggressive and threatening”.

Irving wrote: “Reporting live on the refuse collectors strike in Brighton today when around 7 men jumped in front of the camera shouting aggressive and threatening terms. It’s not funny. It’s misogynistic. Just calling it out.”