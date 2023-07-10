BBC Told By Minister To 'Get Its House In Order' Over Presenter Allegations

The BBC is at the centre of fresh controversy. James Manning - PA Images via Getty Images

The BBC needs to “get its house in order” over allegations one of its top presenters paid a teenager for sexually explicit pictures.

Justice secretary Alex Chalk said the corporation will need to reveal “who knew what and when” about the claims, which have plunged the broadcaster into crisis.

BBC representatives will today hold talks with Metropolitan Police officers about the allegations against the unnamed presenter, who was yesterday suspended by the corporation.

According to The Sun, the teenager’s mother first complained to the broadcaster in May, after which time the presenter continued to appear on air.

Speaking to BBC Breakfast this morning, Chalk said: “When allegations of this nature are made, it is very important both for the victim, but also for those other individuals who could be implicated, that investigations proceed promptly.

“That is absolutely essential and I’m pleased to hear that such serious and concerning allegations are being discussed with the police today.

“That’s fine, but I think in the fullness of time there will need to be a careful review of the chronology of this - what happened when.”

He added: “I’m not here to bash the BBC, but I do think they need to get their house in order and they need to proceed promptly, otherwise you will have plenty of collateral victims of what is a deeply serious and concerning allegations.

“When serious and concerning allegations are made, they need to be investigated promptly and commensurate with the seriousness of them.

“If the reports are to be believed, even if they’re half as serious are as alleged, then you would expect the BBC to respond promptly.”

The minister went on: “In the fullness of time it will be important to establish what did the BBC know and when because if that threshold has been crossed you would expect them not simply to say this is a matter.”