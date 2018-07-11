BBC Women Vow To 'Keep On Fighting' After Latest Gender Pay Gap Data Revealed

PA Archive/PA Images BBC's Mishal Husain is among those in the BBC Women group who have vowed to keep pursuing equal pay at the corporation after the latest gender pay gap was revealed.

The BBC’s annual report shows it still has a long way to go “in valuing women and men equally for their work”, leading presenters at the corporation have said.

Broadcasting House published its annual report on Wednesday, which shows that its top 12 highest earners are all white men. This is an increase from last year, when the top seven were male.

Just two of the BBC’s 20 most highly-paid stars are women, despite the corporation lauding the fact it had cut its gender pay gap from 9.3% to 7.6% in the past year.

The broadcaster is required to show the salaries of those earning over £150,000, with Gary Lineker, Chris Evans and Graham Norton topping the list.

BBC Women, a group formed last year, said many women at all levels of the organisation are still trying to resolve pay discrepancies.

Their statement was shared on social media following the publication of the report, with female members of staff declaring they will “keep on fighting”.

Mishal Husain, Jane Garvey and Sarah Montague were among those to share the statement.