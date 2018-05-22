On the first anniversary of the Manchester Arena terror attack, people are taking to Twitter to remember one of the victims who touched many lives: Martyn Hett.

Hett, who was 29 years old when he was killed, was a social media star known for his obsession with Coronation Street, his pop culture writing and his sheer determination when it came to saving his mum’s Christmas craft stall.

Last December, on what would’ve been his 30th birthday, people took to social media to share their memories of him with #BeMoreMartyn, which also happens to be the name of a play inspired by the social media icon, which opened on 21 May.

Now, on the first anniversary of the Manchester bombing and his death, hundreds of people have taken up the hashtag once again to remember a man who “lived life to the full” and was an “amazing, loud and ridiculous friend”, while remembering the other 21 people who lost their lives.

