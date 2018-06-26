Toby Melville / Reuters Ten people have died at Beachy Head in Sussex during the past fortnight

Ten people have died at Beachy Head in Sussex in the past fortnight, police have said, after officers discovered three bodies near the bottom of the cliffs on Monday.

Sussex Police was called to the cliffs in Eastbourne shortly before 10am after reports that a man was seen falling from the edge.

Two further bodies were then found in the same area. The deaths are not being treated as suspicious.

The force said in a statement that it contacted the coastguard and the body of a man, believed to be in his 40s, was recovered from the foot of the cliffs.

“Subsequently two further bodies were found in the same area - one at 12.10pm when a man’s body was recovered from the sea at Holywell and another, also a man, shortly after 2pm at Beachy Head,” police said.

The three deaths add to seven others in the last two weeks, including those of a mother and son.

Cheryl Thompsett, 42, and her five-year-old son Leo were found at the foot of the cliffs on June 18.

In a statement released through Sussex Police, Leo’s father said: “With more sadness and hurt than anyone can imagine, our precious Leo, who was our shining light, our brightest star, has had his life cut short.

“We all miss him an amount beyond what anyone else can imagine and would request that our privacy is respected at this very difficult time.”

Detective Inspector Simon Dunn said at the time that police believe no-one else was involved in Cheryl and Leo’s deaths.

He added that police were currently “in the process of piecing together the last moments of their lives”.

Last week, the remains of two men in their 20s were recovered from the bottom of the cliffs.

Their deaths are not thought to be linked.

Three other bodies were recovered by emergency services overnight on June 14.

A body was also recovered after a car plunged off the cliff in May.