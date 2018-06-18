PA Archive/PA Images The bodies of a mother and her five-year-old son have been found at the cliffs of Beachy Head (file picture)

The bodies of a five-year-old boy and his mother have been found at Beachy Head, East Sussex.

The discovery was made at the cliffs near Eastbourne by coastguards and police at 7am on Monday.

A Sussex police spokesman said the bodies were those of a 42-year-old woman and her son from Maidstone, Kent and confirmed an investigation has been opened.

He said: “The deaths are not being treated as suspicious. Inquiries are at an early stage and no further information is available at this time.”

It comes less than a week after three bodies were recovered from the same area, in separate unrelated incidents.

Beachy Head cliffs are around 530 feet high and are a popular tourist spot.