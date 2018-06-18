The bodies of a five-year-old boy and his mother have been found at Beachy Head, East Sussex.
The discovery was made at the cliffs near Eastbourne by coastguards and police at 7am on Monday.
A Sussex police spokesman said the bodies were those of a 42-year-old woman and her son from Maidstone, Kent and confirmed an investigation has been opened.
He said: “The deaths are not being treated as suspicious. Inquiries are at an early stage and no further information is available at this time.”
It comes less than a week after three bodies were recovered from the same area, in separate unrelated incidents.
Beachy Head cliffs are around 530 feet high and are a popular tourist spot.
Useful websites and helplines:
Samaritans offers a listening service which is open 24 hours a day, on 116 123 UK and Ireland (this number is FREE to call and will not appear on your phone bill).
You can call Mind, open Monday to Friday, 9am-6pm on 0300 123 3393.
Get Connected is a free advice service for people under 25. Call 0808 808 4994 or email: help@getconnected.org.uk
HopeLine runs a confidential advice helpline if you are a young person at risk of suicide or are worried about a young person at risk of suicide. Monday-Friday 10-5pm and 7pm-10pm. Weekends 2pm-5pm on 0800 068 41 41.
Maytree is a sanctuary for the suicidal in north London in a non-medical setting. For help or to enquire about a stay, call 020 7263 7070.
Rape Crisis services for women and girls who have been raped or have experienced sexual violence - 0808 802 9999
Survivors UK offers support for men and boys - 0203 598 3898