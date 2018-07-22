Beano Launches New Comic Strip Focused On Mobile Phones And Kids' Mental Health

The Beano is launching a new comic strip focusing on how children can use mobile phones in a way that’s positive for their mental health.

The children’s magazine is best known for it’s mischievous characters including Dennis The Menace and Minnie The Minx. It’s latest addition, the story of ‘Mandi And Her Mobile’, has come out of a collaboration with charity YoungMinds.

“Mandi, the new character, faces pressures that can have an impact on children’s mental health – like dealing with getting your first phone,” said Tom Madders, campaigns director at YoungMinds.