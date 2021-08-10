Bear Spotted Browsing Inside Los Angeles Supermarket

Early morning shoppers at a grocery store in California were joined by a wandering bear on Saturday.

Footage showed the animal walking around a Ralph’s supermarket in the Porter Ranch neighbourhood of Los Angeles before eventually leaving empty-handed via the store’s front doors.

“I thought the video was amazing,” David Balen of the Porter Ranch neighbourhood council told CBS Los Angeles. “I’m glad that nobody came in contact with the bear. Anything can happen.”

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) received word of multiple sightings of the adult bear. The agency eventually found the 120-pound animal behind a nearby Walmart, where it was hiding under a trailer.

After tranquillising the bear, the agency transported it to the Angeles National Forest for release, a CDFW officer told CBS.