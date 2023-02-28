LifeshoppingFood and Drinkcooking

18 Aesthetically-Pleasing Kitchen Appliances That Prove They Don't Have To Be Your Home's Biggest Eyesores

Who knew it was possible to fall in love with a kettle?
Maisie Bovingdon
We're in love with these eye-catching kitchen appliances
Amazon
We're in love with these eye-catching kitchen appliances

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

There’s no two ways about it – most kitchen appliances are bulky and ugly, and if there’s any way of not having them on the countertops, we’ll take it.

But not all of us have the luxury of cupboard space, meaning we’re left staring at eyesores – especially if your kitchen forms part of your living space.

However, there are actually some more aesthetically-pleasing products on the market that will make a statement on your worktops.

So, whether you are a keen baker, budding chef, or simply like to trial the trendy appliances doing the rounds on social media, here are some of the most eye-catching products...

1
Amazon
Give your kitchen some vintage vibes with this 70s-inspired blender
Ariete's Vintage Blender does exactly what it says on the tin, as it is an efficient blender to help you create your breakfast smoothies, soups and sauces.This design is perfectly placed on any countertop, thanks to the soft pastel hue and compact design of the blender, perfect for those tight on space.

Review: “Retro blender. Easy to use and clean. Does not take up a lot of space.”

Rating: 4.1 out of 5 stars
£26.99 at Amazon
2
Amazon
A disco in a kettle – sold
Salter’s Iridescent Colour Changing Kettle is quite the conversation starter, as it not only boils water for a perfectly brewed cuppa, but adds a touch of je ne sais quoi to the kitchen with the dual colour LED illumination. The kettle turns from blue to red when it is boiling, it can hold up to 1.7 litres of water, and an flip top lid for easy refill.

Review: “Lovely to look at when it's in standby mode.”

Rating: 4 out of 5
£39.99 at Amazon
3
Amazon
A stylish “microwav-eh”, as Nigella would say
A microwave is a failsafe kitchen appliance we couldn’t live without, especially if you're not a dab hand in the kitchen. The Russell Hobbs Microwave has five power levels, a ringer and timer to alert you when your food is ready, as well as a defrosting setting.

Review: "Would give 5/5 for looking nice. Honeycomb design is catchy."

Rating: 4.4 out of 5 stars
£83.99 at Amazon
4
Amazon
Toasters have never looked so swish
considering it’s an appliance you can use every day - if not numerous times a day - you need it on display, which you don’t mind doing when it looks this good. Russell Hobbs’ 4 Slice Toaster has a standard toasting option, as well as frozen, reheat and cancel setting so you can toast your bread to perfection. The removable crumb tray makes for easy cleaning. Shoppers can select the a two slice or four slice toaster, which are available in four colours, including black, grey, white and cream, depending on your preference.

Review: “It is lightweight and easy to use. It's important to mention that it looks very good on the counter in my kitchen. I strongly recommend this.”

Rating: 4.4 out of 5 stars
£44 at Amazon (was £47.99)
5
Amazon
It’s called KitchenAid for a reason – it aids the aesthetics, right?
We all dream of owning a KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer at some point in our lives, or maybe that’s just us? Whether you consider yourself a budding Mary Berry, or want to hone your bread making skills, a stand mixer will help you on your way, and is a welcomed alternative to getting an arm ache from stirring by hand. This device has 10 speed settings to suit your needs, as well as two bowels and mixing accessories, plus it comes in many vibrant colours to brighten up your kitchen.

Review: “I'm in love and not just with the mixer. A dream come true to be able to own this. I've always wanted one since I was aware of their existence.”

Rating: 4.7 out of 5
£490 at Amazon
6
Amazon
Go big, go SMEG-a
Smeg is a popular kitchen appliance brand many have heard of, from the iconic fridge and freezers, to the handheld whisks and iconic coffee machines. The Smeg Drip Coffee Machine is ideal for those inspired by an American dinner, as this creation can help you perfect your filter coffee for up to 10 people with absolute ease. Keep on display so you can monitor the droplets of the caffeine drip through, which you can keep warm in after it’s been brewed.

Review: “Easy to use. Beautiful to look at, much better than all other coffee machines.”

Rating: 4.6 out of 5
£199 at Amazon
7
Amazon
Juicing made easy, and stylish
While we love a smoothie, a blender doesn’t always have the same effect as a juicer, which is why we are head over heels for this pastel-coloured Hazel Quinn one.

Review: "Good value for money, I like the retro green, the machine takes up a modest amount of space, was straightforward to assemble and very easy to clean. I have used it every day since I bought it."

Rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars
£105.99 at Amazon (was £149.99)
8
Amazon
This Coffee machine is here for a DeLonghi time
DeLonghi is one of the leading kitchen appliance brands, especially when it comes to coffee machines, and that says a lot as there is a lot of competition out there. This creation looks super high tech on any countertop, injecting a pop of colour into your home without taking over the kitchen. It boasts an extra large water tank and delivers high quality hot drinks with that all-important crema with the 15-bar pressure pump. Plus you can make hot chocolate and cold drinks too, so it’s quite the triple threat.

Review: “I had a Dolce Gusto coffee maker for several years so when it came to replacing it the large water capacity made this model stand out. It's got an easily adjustable cup height adjuster, a quicker start, a better pod loader, and that large tank.”

Rating: 4.5 out of 5
£39 at Amazon (was £109.99)
9
Amazon
A cooking alternative for small households and energy savers
A Mini Tabletop Toaster may not be the first product that springs to mind when you think of kitchen appliances, but for those looking to save energy, or cook for a smaller household, this must-buy is just the ticket, You can toast, grill, heat and reheat, almost anything with ease, as it heats up to 230°C, while the alarm will sound to alert you when your feast is ready. This three-in-one prop can replace various kitchen appliances, which is ideal for those with smaller spaces.

Review: “Rather than put big oven on I now use this ideal for one person and doesn’t take up much space.”

Rating: 4.3 out of 5 stars
£42.01 at Amazon
10
Amazon
Co-ordinate your kitchen appliances in style
This Russell Hobbs Inspire Kettle and Toaster Set is the perfect purchase for those who like their appliances to match, and we don’t blame you, after all, consistency is key. The combo is made of premium plastic with high-gloss textured design and chrome accents, while the buttons light up when in use, which makes for super sleek kitchen decor.

Review: “The kettle is easy to fill, pours without drips, is light and comfortable to hold and is quieter than other electric kettles l’ve used … is a neat shape for limited counter space.”

Rating: 4.7 out of 5
£81.45 at Amazon (was £104.98)
11
Amazon
Air fryers are all the craze, so show it off
If you are lucky enough to get your hands on one of the most sought after products, you want it out on full view for all the world to see. Tower’s Family Size Air Fryer is the perfect purchase to cook absolutely everything, from jacket potatoes and roast chicken to cakes and everything in between. This design can hold up to 4.3 litres, has easy-to-use dial controls, as well as pre-programmed settings so you can cook any food product to perfection.

Review: “Game changer, only had my air fryer for a few days, but it’s already a winner. Have made easy things so far. Less washing up, easy to wipe clean, use, not intrusive on top of kitchen counter & in the long run safe money too.”

Rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars
£57.76 at Amazon (was £69.99)
12
Amazon
Treat yourself to a matching set of cooking utensils
This Umite Chef Kitchen Cooking Utensils Set includes 24 utensils, from a ladle and whisk to spoon and everything in between. The products are made from food-grade silicone, and are BPA-free, which makes them heat resistant, as well as safe to use, plus super stylish when hanging on display in your kitchen.

Review: “Nice sturdy handles with weight distribution that is perfect on each utensil.”

Rating: 4.6 out of 5
£26.34 at Amazon (was £30.99)
13
Amazon
Accuracy is everything when it comes to baking
These Etekcity Electronic Kitchen Scales remind us of a retro weighing scales, but a sleeker version than those our grandparents housed. It can measure up to 5kg in weight, but also offers precise measuring by the gram. Plus, with over 40,000 reviews, what are you waiting for?

Review: “I think these scales are excellent value for money, and are easily the best ones that I have used.”

Rating: 4.8 out of 5 stars
£15.99 at Amazon (was £18.99)
14
Amazon
A radio may not be a cooking appliance, but a kitchen essential nonetheless
Who doesn’t love to have a singalong when cooking in the kitchen on a Sunday afternoon? We’ll wait. The Roberts REV- Revival Uno DAB Radio with Bluetooth will blast out the classics through the Digital and FM radio with crystal clear sound quality, although you can sync via Bluetooth to a smart device to play your curated playlist. It also features two alarms and a sleep timer, which you could even use when cooking to monitor your bake. Either way, a Roberts radio completes any kitchen and is an easy way to liven up the room.

Review: “Bought as a Christmas present, very pleased, super sound and looks a treat.”

Rating: 4.8 out of 5 stars
£165 at Amazon
15
Amazon
A block of knives looks like you have your life together - even if you don’t
Kitchen knives are they are a vital tool needed to help every chef. This five piece collection, which includes a bread knife, chef knife, slicing knife, utility knife and paring knife, are made from sturdy stainless steel with a vibrant coloured coating to stand out in the simplest of home interiors.

Review: “I haven't used the bread knife yet, but the rest of them are certainly very sharp. They are also very sturdy. I like the bright colours too."

Rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars
£12.99 at Amazon
16
Amazon
No kitchen is complete without something Le Creuset
Le Creuset is another kitchenware brand we know, love and lust after. No matter how skilled a chef you are, you will instantly look the part when you pull out a casserole from the Signature Enamelled Cast Iron Round Casserole Dish. While we know it’s not an appliance, as such, the durable saucepot, which can be used on the hob and oven, to create any feast, will make dinner time a breeze - and a bright one at that.

Review: “Absolutely perfect, really lovely pan, I love their colour options, age old classic - what's not to like.”

Rating: 4.8 out of 5 stars
£189.99 at Amazon (was £285)
17
Amazon
Coffee time is the best part of the day
If you really are a caffeine connoisseur and want to nail the perfect flat white at home, it’s made all the easier with Tassimo Bosch Vivy 2 Coffee Machine. It has over 9,000 rave reviews, is compact, yet vibrant on your worktop, and can create over 70 drinks, including hot chocolate, so it is safe to say it delivers on all counts.

Review: “I've bought a few things in the past which have made my life easier, better, more enjoyable, from Satnavs to stubble trimmers, but this little beauty is a real gem.”

Rating: 4.6 out of 5
£44.59 at Amazon (was £48.72)
18
Amazon
A George Foreman grill is a timeless, classic gadget
George Foreman Large Red Steel Grill is a failsafe kitchen appliance whether you are limited on space, have found your fitted appliances are failing you, you’re on the go, or wish to save energy. You can grill absolutely anything from meat to sandwiches, so you are free to get creative - even if you are not quite Michelin-star standard just yet.

Review: “Great addition to the kitchen, serves the purpose very well as a grill. also you can make great sandwiches/paninis.”

Rating: 4.7 out of 5
£45.94 at Amazon
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Suggest a correction