18 Aesthetically-Pleasing Kitchen Appliances That Prove They Don't Have To Be Your Home's Biggest Eyesores

Air fryers are all the craze, so show it off

If you are lucky enough to get your hands on one of the most sought after products, you want it out on full view for all the world to see. Tower’s Family Size Air Fryer is the perfect purchase to cook absolutely everything, from jacket potatoes and roast chicken to cakes and everything in between. This design can hold up to 4.3 litres, has easy-to-use dial controls, as well as pre-programmed settings so you can cook any food product to perfection.



Review: “Game changer, only had my air fryer for a few days, but it’s already a winner. Have made easy things so far. Less washing up, easy to wipe clean, use, not intrusive on top of kitchen counter & in the long run safe money too.”



Rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars