There's A Reason This Cult Cooking Must-Have Is Called 'The Whatever Pan' (And It Also Has 30% Off!)

Jean Patrique’s The Whatever Pan Jean Patrique’s The Whatever Pan

If the pandemic taught us anything, it was that we have long neglected our kitchen – and cookware.

Some may have found a new found love for cooking, baking, or pasta-making, and even if you haven’t perfected those Michelin-inspired feasts (yet), and need to hone your culinary skills a little more, there’s a vital kitchen appliance, which could help you – Jean Patrique’s The Whatever Pan.

Jean Patrique’s The Whatever Pan is said to rival Our Place’s sell-out Always Pan – but for a fraction of the price, which is music to our ears.

The Whatever Pan is a multipurpose pan that budding chefs can use to grill, fry, sear, roast, and bake, so it is no surprise it has been a sell-out success.

The design is made from sturdy aluminium, but also boasts a non-stick coating on the grilled surface, which is also non toxic, so it is lightweight, durable, and safe to use. Tick, tick and tick.

The cooking surface is approximately 27cm in diameter and 4cm in depth, so there’s plenty of space to throw in all the ingredients for a one pan wonder.

It also features two side handles, unlike the conventional single handle frying pan, but this just makes it all the easier to hold, and move from hob to oven.

The Whatever Pan is said to be four times lighter in comparison to other cast iron crockery, which is perfect for those who struggle to lift heavier items.

Jean Patrique’s bestselling pan can be used on the hob, whether it is gas, induction, ceramic, electric, an aga, the oven, as well as on a BBQ or open fire. So it’s safe to say Jean Patrique has pulled out all the stops with this kitchen must-have.

The Whatever Pan also comes with a heat lock lid, which also features a spoon rest on top of the lid, so you can have a mess-free kitchen – the dream, right?

This creation has sold out six times since 2021, which is quite the achievement, and we predict it will fly off the virtual shelves once again now it is on sale.

The fun doesn’t stop there as shoppers will also be treated to a 150-page cookbook, which usually retails for £12.99, absolutely free, so no matter how skilled you are in the kitchen, you can create mouthwatering dishes for friends and family like a pro without breaking the bank.

Jean Patrique also offers shoppers the chance to buy additional props to accompany The Whatever Pan, which includes the silicone handles for £4.99, to make it safe to manoeuvre your pan around without burning your hands.

The Whatever Pan has garnered glowing reviews from shoppers, and is loved by professionals across the globe. But it also takes pride of place in our kitchen too.

We personally can’t live without The Whatever Pan. It doesn’t take over too much space on the hob or oven, creates those professional dark grilled lines on meat and fish, is super lightweight, and is easy to clean, as well as store away after use.

Chef Luca La Rosa hailed The Whatever Pan a “must have”, while Chef Hugo Louraço said: “In my busy restaurant, I choose tools that I trust. The Whatever Pan is one of them.”

If our personal recommendation, the high praise from professional chefs, the glowing reviews, the fact The Whatever Pan has been recognised as the number one griddle pan on Amazon, and its sell-out status hasn’t convinced you, then maybe the brand’s money back guarantee offer may sway you.