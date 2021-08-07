10 Beautiful British Vineyards You'll Absolutely Want To Visit

You are reading Anywhere But Here, our summer-long series on travel at home and abroad, serving up the information and inspiration you need

When you think of fine wine, Britain may not instantly spring to mind – but it should. The nation is home to dozens of lovely vineyards, many of which allow visitors to sip away while enjoying a captivating view.

As wine intake continues to increase in the UK, with a consumption of 1.77 billion bottles in 2020, new vineyards are blossoming all around the land, which can provide the same unforgettable experience you would receive in a rural estate in France. With less travel time, too.

To help you decide which one to visit, the investment experts at Money.co.uk have analysed more than 100,000 Instagram hashtags associated with 693 British vineyards to reveal the most popular.

Topping the list, Surrey’s Denbies Wine Estate is considered the most beautiful vineyard, with an impressive 9,255 hashtags. This award-winning destination located in Surrey Hills offers wine tasting alongside two restaurants and a hotel, with outstanding views of the 265-acre estate.

In second place, Llanerch Vineyard, located in Rhondda Cynon Taf, Wales, comes in with 5,325 hashtags. Located less than 25 minutes outside of Cardiff’s city centre, Llanerch Vineyard is home to award-winning wines, a restaurant, hotel and its own cookery school.

Finishing the top three is Camel Valley Vineyard located in Cornwall. With international award-winning English Sparkling wines, a Royal Warrant from The Prince of Wales, and spectacular views of the Cornish countryside, it’s easy to see why this vineyard is one of the most Instagrammed in Britain.

Here is the full list of beautiful vineyards to visit.

1. Denbies Wine Estate (Surrey, England)

Denbies Wine Estate

2. Llanerch Vineyard (Rhondda Cynon Taf, Wales)

3. Camel Valley Vineyard (Cornwall, England)

4. Bolney Wine Estate (Sussex, England)

5. Three Choirs Vineyard (Gloucestershire, England)

6. Wyken Vineyard (Suffolk, England)

Wyken Vineyard

7. Hambledon Vineyard (Hampshire, England)

Hambledon Vineyard

8. Knightor Winery (Cornwall, England)

9. Hush Heath Estate (Kent, England)

Hush Heath Estate

10. Biddenden Vineyard (Kent, England)

