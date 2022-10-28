Beauty Pie Has Launched A New Moisturiser – And The Reviews Are Glowing As Much As Your Skin Will

Beauty Pie

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

Beauty Pie is a hot topic of conversation for many beauty buffs, and even more so when a new launch hits the online shelves.

Advertisement

The beauty membership company creates a whole host of products across skincare, makeup, haircare, fragrance and home scents. You’ll find lotions and potions from the world’s best labs to rival big-name brands, but with purse-friendly price tags for members.

Japanfusion and Plantastic are among the site’s bestsellers, but now it is time to make room in your cupboard for a new love – the Youthbomb Biologic Collagen Peptide Cream.

And if it’s anything like its predecessor, the award-winning Youthbomb 360° Radiance Concentrate serum, it’s got our seal of approval.

Beauty Pie

Advertisement

It goes without saying, we encourage everyone to love themselves inside and out, but sometimes, a little TLC in the form of a DIY pamper sesh is just the remedy.

The new Youthbomb Biologic Collagen Peptide Cream has been created in partnership with dermatologist Dr Andre Markey, and has been described as the “First-Class Upgrade” of moisturising creams suitable for every age, skin need, and almost all skin types.

This concentrated serum is supercharged with the beauty professional’s powerful C18 Complex, which includes 18 peptides and active ingredients, as well as Dr Markey’s “master molecule”, niacinamide, which is designed to reduce enlarged pores, fine lines and pigmentation.

The combination of ingredients work to boost the skin’s elasticity and firmness, while also hydrating the epidermis (the outermost layer or the skin), leaving your lovely face looking plumper, brighter, nourished and radiant – which is exactly what our skin is calling for this season.

But the magic of this wonder skincare essential doesn’t stop there, as the Biologic Collagen Peptide Cream aims to reduce the appearance of sun damage and protect the skin’s barrier against environmental aggressors, which contribute to breakouts, brown spots, fine lines, and lacklustre complexion.

Advertisement

The formula is free from nasties, such as sulphates, parabens, fragrance, hydroquinone, phthalates, mineral oil, and more.

Beauty Pie

Speaking about the highly-coveted creation, Dr Markey said: “When it comes to skin that looks smooth, healthy, plump and fabulous – collagen is the key. So if the Youthbomb 360° Radiance Concentrate was the ‘secret sauce’, the Biologic Collagen Peptide+ Cream is what I call my ‘moisturiser with benefits’.”

Youthbomb cream is cruelty-free and suitable for all skin types, and though Beauty Pie has advised those with oily or acne-prone skin to avoid using this product, some customers with this skin type are pleased with the results.

It is super easy to use, as all you have to do is apply evenly to your face, neck and décolletage, after cleansing, every night for 60 days to see the transformation, although some customers have said they noticed a positive difference in their skin texture and complexion in four weeks.

Advertisement

For those looking to really up the ante, Beauty Pie has recommended using the Youthbomb Biologic Collagen Peptide Cream alongside the Super Retinol Serum and Vitamin C for a mega glow up.

Despite being a new release for Beauty Pie, it has already garnered five star reviews from shoppers.

One happy shopper gushed: “I bought this cream as soon as it came out and I love it! It’s my favourite now. Great consistency and it does what it says. My skin looks great! Let’s just say that I am 51 and got hit by a young bartender thinking I was 35.” (You go, girl!)

While another shared: “Love this cream, it’s rich, luxurious, perfect for winter. You can see the difference after you apply, my skin looks healthy and glowing.”

Whether you are a seasoned beauty buff wanting to try the latest launch, are looking for a multi-purpose moisturiser to target your skin woes, or you need a helping hand in navigating the overwhelming medley of concoctions on the market, this may be the simple solution you’ve been looking for.

Advertisement

Don’t be alarmed by the £175 price tag, as those with a Beauty Pie membership can get their hands on the Biological Peptide Collagen Cream for £44.

If you’re not a member, don’t fret, as Beauty Pie is offering new customers a 30-day free trial, which will expire December 31, so you can still bag the new release and save over £130.