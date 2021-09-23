Bee Swarm Kills Dozens Of Endangered African Penguins, Officials Say

Xinhua News Agency via Getty Images African penguins on the beach at Boulders Penguin Colony, southwest South Africa, April 25, 2021.

Dozens of endangered penguins in South Africa were killed last week by a swarm of bees.

More than 60 of the protected birds were found on Friday on Boulders Beach, a tourist spot near Cape Town with multiple bee stings. The Southern African Foundation for the Conservation of Coastal Birds said in a statement that it suspected a nest of Cape honey bees was to blame.

Many dead bees were also found on the scene.

At first, investigators thought a predator had caused the deaths, but postmortems revealed bee stings around the eyes of the birds, Katta Ludynia, research manager at the foundation, told NBC.

It was the first known attack of its kind.