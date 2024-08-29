EntertainmentukfilmWinona Ryderjenna ortega

We Need To Talk About The Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Cast's Incredible Venice Film Festival Looks

Winona Ryder, Jenna Ortega and Catherine O'Hara all delivered on the red carpet.
Daniel Welsh
By 

Entertainment Editor

The cast of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice at the Venice Film Festival on Wednesday evening
The cast of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice at the Venice Film Festival on Wednesday evening
via Associated Press

With a film as heavily stylised as Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, the pressure is on to turn it out when it comes to the red carpet of the movie’s premiere, right?

Fortunately, the cast of Tim Burton’s new sequel have definitely not let us down.

The movie had its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival on Wednesday, with cast members Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, Jenna Ortega and Catherine O’Hara all giving us looks while promoting their new project.

First of all, there was the initial photo call on Wednesday afternoon, where the cast’s new addition, Wednesday actor Jenna, was seen posing for photographers in this fittingly blood-red suit.

Jenna Ortega opted for this red suit to promote her new film
Jenna Ortega opted for this red suit to promote her new film
via Associated Press

Emmy-winning Schitt’s Creek star Catherine, meanwhile, channelled the film’s title character in black-and-white stripes.

All we're saying is maybe don't say Catherine O'Hara's name three times
All we're saying is maybe don't say Catherine O'Hara's name three times
via Associated Press

In fact, as you can see, the whole cast looked really smart at the photo call event.

(L-R) Willem Dafoe, Monica Bellucci, Justin Theroux, Catherine O'Hara, Winona Ryder, director Tim Burton, Michael Keaton, and Jenna Ortega
(L-R) Willem Dafoe, Monica Bellucci, Justin Theroux, Catherine O'Hara, Winona Ryder, director Tim Burton, Michael Keaton, and Jenna Ortega
via Associated Press

Meanwhile, they were able to have a bit more fun on the actual red carpet, leaning more heavily into Tim Burton’s specific aesthetic and sensibility, which is certainly what Winona did...

Nobody can say Winona Ryder didn't make the effort
Nobody can say Winona Ryder didn't make the effort
via Associated Press

…Jenna stayed with the red theme with her wardrobe choice…

Jenna Ortega in Venice
Jenna Ortega in Venice
via Associated Press

…While leading man Michael kept it simple with his all-black tux…

Michael Keaton is on the promo trail for the new Beetlejuice movie
Michael Keaton is on the promo trail for the new Beetlejuice movie
via Associated Press

…unlike Catherine O’Hara, whose elaborate outfit could never be described as “simple”.

A serve if ever there were one
A serve if ever there were one
via Associated Press

Another of the franchise’s new additions, Arthur Conti, looked distractingly cool.

House Of The Dragon star Arthur Conti makes his big-screen debut in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
House Of The Dragon star Arthur Conti makes his big-screen debut in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
via Associated Press

And can we please just take a moment to talk about this Monica Belucci look?

Wow
Wow
via Associated Press

In fact, let’s just marvel at this group shot, which also includes filmmaker Tim Burton.

The cast of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice in Venice for the movie's premiere
The cast of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice in Venice for the movie's premiere
via Associated Press

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice hits cinemas on Friday 6 September, a full 36 years after the original film.

|
Submit a tip
Close

What's Hot