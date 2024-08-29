We Need To Talk About The Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Cast's Incredible Venice Film Festival Looks

The cast of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice at the Venice Film Festival on Wednesday evening via Associated Press

With a film as heavily stylised as Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, the pressure is on to turn it out when it comes to the red carpet of the movie’s premiere, right?

Fortunately, the cast of Tim Burton’s new sequel have definitely not let us down.

The movie had its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival on Wednesday, with cast members Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, Jenna Ortega and Catherine O’Hara all giving us looks while promoting their new project.

First of all, there was the initial photo call on Wednesday afternoon, where the cast’s new addition, Wednesday actor Jenna, was seen posing for photographers in this fittingly blood-red suit.

Jenna Ortega opted for this red suit to promote her new film via Associated Press

Emmy-winning Schitt’s Creek star Catherine, meanwhile, channelled the film’s title character in black-and-white stripes.

All we're saying is maybe don't say Catherine O'Hara's name three times via Associated Press

In fact, as you can see, the whole cast looked really smart at the photo call event.

(L-R) Willem Dafoe, Monica Bellucci, Justin Theroux, Catherine O'Hara, Winona Ryder, director Tim Burton, Michael Keaton, and Jenna Ortega via Associated Press

Meanwhile, they were able to have a bit more fun on the actual red carpet, leaning more heavily into Tim Burton’s specific aesthetic and sensibility, which is certainly what Winona did...

Nobody can say Winona Ryder didn't make the effort via Associated Press

…Jenna stayed with the red theme with her wardrobe choice…

Jenna Ortega in Venice via Associated Press

…While leading man Michael kept it simple with his all-black tux…

Michael Keaton is on the promo trail for the new Beetlejuice movie via Associated Press

…unlike Catherine O’Hara, whose elaborate outfit could never be described as “simple”.

A serve if ever there were one via Associated Press

Another of the franchise’s new additions, Arthur Conti, looked distractingly cool.

House Of The Dragon star Arthur Conti makes his big-screen debut in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice via Associated Press

And can we please just take a moment to talk about this Monica Belucci look?

Wow via Associated Press

In fact, let’s just marvel at this group shot, which also includes filmmaker Tim Burton.

The cast of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice in Venice for the movie's premiere via Associated Press