We Need To Talk About The Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Cast's Incredible Venice Film Festival Looks

With a film as heavily stylised as Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, the pressure is on to turn it out when it comes to the red carpet of the movie’s premiere, right?
Fortunately, the cast of Tim Burton’s new sequel have definitely not let us down.
The movie had its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival on Wednesday, with cast members Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, Jenna Ortega and Catherine O’Hara all giving us looks while promoting their new project.
First of all, there was the initial photo call on Wednesday afternoon, where the cast’s new addition, Wednesday actor Jenna, was seen posing for photographers in this fittingly blood-red suit.
Emmy-winning Schitt’s Creek star Catherine, meanwhile, channelled the film’s title character in black-and-white stripes.
In fact, as you can see, the whole cast looked really smart at the photo call event.
Meanwhile, they were able to have a bit more fun on the actual red carpet, leaning more heavily into Tim Burton’s specific aesthetic and sensibility, which is certainly what Winona did...
…Jenna stayed with the red theme with her wardrobe choice…
…While leading man Michael kept it simple with his all-black tux…
…unlike Catherine O’Hara, whose elaborate outfit could never be described as “simple”.
Another of the franchise’s new additions, Arthur Conti, looked distractingly cool.
And can we please just take a moment to talk about this Monica Belucci look?
In fact, let’s just marvel at this group shot, which also includes filmmaker Tim Burton.
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice hits cinemas on Friday 6 September, a full 36 years after the original film.