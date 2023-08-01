Beijing Floods: A Look At The Shocking Floods Swamping China Right Now

BEIJING, CHINA - JULY 31, 2023 - Citizens travel during heavy rain in Beijing, China, July 31, 2023. (Photo by Costfoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images) NurPhoto via Getty Images

Deadly rains in Beijing have caused mass flooding across the Chinese capital – and the extreme weather isn’t likely to let up any time soon.

More than 50,000 people have been evacuated from Beijing so far according to the state media, with transport services across the city seriously impacted.

It comes after last week’s super storm, Doksuri, rained on the city for the fourth day in a row.

It triggering landslides and floods outside of Beijing too, and arrived just after the typhoon Talim triggered mass closures of schools and workplaces.

At least nine people have died in Hebei, a province near Beijing, with an additional 11 people said to have died in the capital. Chinese authorities have not confirmed the total death toll yet.

According to Reuters news agency, 13 are also said to be missing.

At least 39 people were killed in the Philippines and Taiwan by the same storm before it moved onto China.

Between Saturday night and Monday midday, Beijing experienced 6.7in of rain – that’s normally the amount it receives for the whole of July.

Rain over the weekend broke daily precipitation records at weather stations in Beijing and the provinces of Hebei, Shanxi and Shandong.

Military helicopters were sent to deliver emergency food supplies in Tuesday along with ponchos to those stranded. Around 150,000 households are said to be without running water, too, and a sinkhole even opened up outside a Beijing mall.

Nearly 400 flights on Tuesday were cancelled and hundreds delayed at the capital’s two airports, according to flight tracker app Flight Master.

The storm is the deadliest to reach the capital since 2012, when floods impacted more than 1.6 million people. That storm was said to be the strongest since modern China was founded.

Another typhoon, Khanun, is on its way too, and it could worsen flooding and rain in the northern regions.

It’s set to enter the East China Sea on Wednesday and hit China’s coastal provinces Zhejiang and Fujian.

The typhoons in China have previously been linked to climate change. These three extreme weather events also come hot on the heels of intense, record-breaking heatwaves and terrifying wildfires around the world in recent weeks.

On Tuesday Chinese leader, Xi Jinping called for search and rescue efforts to be increased.

He said: “The affected people should be properly resettled, and the damaged infrastructures...repaired as soon as possible so as to restore the normal production and living order.”

Here’s a look at some photos and videos showing the reality facing people in China right now:

Flood waters run through the Shougang Bridge after the Yongding River was discharged in Beijing, August 1, 2023. NurPhoto via Getty Images

Fallen trees are seen near a bridge in Mengtougou district on July 31, 2023 in Beijing. VCG via Getty Images

Heavy rainfall continued on Monday in #Beijing amid the powerful storm Doksuri. The downpour turned roads into rivers, caused a massive sinkhole, and killed two people. #china #doksuri #flooding pic.twitter.com/WUbSiQdDWC — CGTN America (@cgtnamerica) July 31, 2023

A deliveryman riding a motorbike is trapped in flood waters in Mengtougou district on July 31, 2023 in Beijing. VCG via Getty Images

Residents look over an area inundated by flood waters in Miaofengshan on the outskirts of Beijing, August 1, 2023. via Associated Press

A traditional gate is seen inundated by flood waters in the Miaofengshan area on the outskirts of Beijing, August 1, 2023. via Associated Press

The flood in western Beijing seen on the high-speed train.

There are many mountainous areas in Mentougou District in the west of Beijing, and heavy rains have brought huge floods.

Beijing Daxing Airport is downstream of it. pic.twitter.com/7dhnDxMIcz — Sharing Travel (@TripInChina) August 1, 2023

A man wades past a damaged car along a flooded street, after heavy rains in Mentougou district in Beijing on July 31, 2023. PEDRO PARDO via Getty Images

Cars washed away by Severely floods in Fangshan District of Beijing, China 🇨🇳



TELEGRAM JOIN 👉 https://t.co/9cTkji5aZq pic.twitter.com/SdXzgz4agl — Disaster News (@Top_Disaster) August 1, 2023

A car is submerged in flood waters in Mengtougou district on July 31, 2023 in Beijing. VCG via Getty Images

Floods in Beijing, China. pic.twitter.com/NEOIH2ZoT6 — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) August 1, 2023

Floating waste and debris are seen after flood water recedes in Mengtougou district on July 31, 2023 in Beijing. VCG via Getty Images

It’s another day where there’s big media coverage of the Beijing floods in China.



Leading newspaper People’s Daily is today sharing this footage showing the extent of the damage in the city’s Mentougou district today. pic.twitter.com/o4B5e4AEE6 — Kerry Allen 凯丽 (@kerrya11en) August 1, 2023