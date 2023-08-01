Beijing Floods: A Look At The Shocking Floods Swamping China Right Now

Deadly rains in Beijing have caused mass flooding across the Chinese capital – and the extreme weather isn’t likely to let up any time soon.
More than 50,000 people have been evacuated from Beijing so far according to the state media, with transport services across the city seriously impacted.
It comes after last week’s super storm, Doksuri, rained on the city for the fourth day in a row.
It triggering landslides and floods outside of Beijing too, and arrived just after the typhoon Talim triggered mass closures of schools and workplaces.
At least nine people have died in Hebei, a province near Beijing, with an additional 11 people said to have died in the capital. Chinese authorities have not confirmed the total death toll yet.
According to Reuters news agency, 13 are also said to be missing.
At least 39 people were killed in the Philippines and Taiwan by the same storm before it moved onto China.
Between Saturday night and Monday midday, Beijing experienced 6.7in of rain – that’s normally the amount it receives for the whole of July.
Rain over the weekend broke daily precipitation records at weather stations in Beijing and the provinces of Hebei, Shanxi and Shandong.
Military helicopters were sent to deliver emergency food supplies in Tuesday along with ponchos to those stranded. Around 150,000 households are said to be without running water, too, and a sinkhole even opened up outside a Beijing mall.
Nearly 400 flights on Tuesday were cancelled and hundreds delayed at the capital’s two airports, according to flight tracker app Flight Master.
The storm is the deadliest to reach the capital since 2012, when floods impacted more than 1.6 million people. That storm was said to be the strongest since modern China was founded.
Another typhoon, Khanun, is on its way too, and it could worsen flooding and rain in the northern regions.
It’s set to enter the East China Sea on Wednesday and hit China’s coastal provinces Zhejiang and Fujian.
The typhoons in China have previously been linked to climate change. These three extreme weather events also come hot on the heels of intense, record-breaking heatwaves and terrifying wildfires around the world in recent weeks.
On Tuesday Chinese leader, Xi Jinping called for search and rescue efforts to be increased.
He said: “The affected people should be properly resettled, and the damaged infrastructures...repaired as soon as possible so as to restore the normal production and living order.”
Here’s a look at some photos and videos showing the reality facing people in China right now: