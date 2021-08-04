Beirut Blast: These Photos Show The City One Year On From The Explosion

STRINGER via REUTERS Drone footage of Beirut port and its surroundings almost a year after blast

Beirut was hit by a sudden blast on August 4 last year when ammonium nitrate stores exploded. More than 200 people were killed and 7,500 more were injured in the explosion – it was so strong, it even blew out building windows up to five miles away. It was also heard in Cyprus, more than 150 miles away from the site of the explosion in the Port of Beirut. It triggered a crisis of confidence in the Lebanese government, as the 2,750 tonnes of explosive cargo had been stored without proper safety measures for six years. The exact trigger of the blast remains under investigation but most of the Lebanese public pointed the blame towards the government.

STR via AFP via Getty Images The explosion at the port of Lebanon's capital Beirut last August

Getty The port of Beirut before (top) and after the explosion

A wave of mass protests broke out against the supposed corruption of the administration while the government announced a two-week state of emergency – the country’s prime minister Hassan Diab announced his resignation just days later. A year on, the city is still suffering after the catastrophe and the public are still furious. Local resident Fadia Doumit told the Guardian: “Once, just once – especially now – this country could have delivered an outcome for its people.” Physical restorations have gone some way to repair the city’s appearance, but debris still lies across some parts of Beirut. Political leaders have refused to answer questions about their part in the explosion, and have not voted in favour of lifting the immunity which protects them from prosecution.

MOHAMED AZAKIR via REUTERS A protester in July demonstrating against the Lebanese government

Mohamed Azakir via REUTERS A woman holds a picture of one of the blast's victims during a protest earlier this year

Xinhua News Agency via Xinhua News Agency via Getty Ima Protestors throw stones at Lebanese army members in Beirut in July this year as demonstrations continue

A damning report from the Human Rights Watch implicated senior Lebanese officials in its findings for not taking action sooner to reduce the dangers posed by the explosive stores. It said: “The actions and omissions of Lebanese authorities created an unreasonable risk to life. “Under international human rights law, a state’s failure to act to prevent foreseeable risks to life is a violation of the right to life.” It was widely welcomed by many of the infuriated Lebanese public. Despite the attempts to rejuvenate the city, one resident claimed the debris “should stay here for ever as a testament to what happened”.

MOHAMED AZAKIR via REUTERS The grain silo just after the blast and then a year on (right).

MOHAMED AZAKIR via REUTERS Banners reading "Hostages of a murderous state" on a building damaged in the blast.

ANWAR AMRO via AFP via Getty Images Local resident outside buildings damaged by the explosion.

EMILIE MADI via REUTERS Lebanon marks one year anniversary of Beirut port explosion by lighting up a damaged building.