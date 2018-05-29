Two police officers and a passer-by have been shot dead in the Belgian city of Liège, according to local media reports. Two other police officers have been injured.
The attacker was also “neutralised” by police on Tuesday after taking a woman hostage, public broadcaster RTBF said on its website.
Belgium’s anti-terrorist crisis centre was monitoring the situation, the country’s Interior Minister, Jan Jambon, confirmed on Twitter.
Images on social media appeared to show people running to safety on Liege’s central boulevard d’Avroy, with shots and sirens being heard in the background.
One video showed two police officers in body armour moving into position.
Liège is an industrial city close to the German border in the French-speaking Wallonia region.
The city was also the scene of a shooting in 2011, when a gunman killed four people and wounded more than 100 before turning the gun on himself.
Belgium has been on high alert since a Brussels-based Islamic State cell was involved in attacks on Paris in 2015 that killed 130 people and Brussels in 2016 in which 32 died.
