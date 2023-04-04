Bella Ramsey confessed her love for an unimaginable breakfast choice, and now everyone on Twitter is itching with curiosity over the controversial a.m. meal.
The Last Of Us star – who is nonbinary and uses all pronouns – first spilled the beans in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter alongside co-star Pedro Pascal in January, which has now resurfaced.
Bella shared at the time that the last meal she ate was cornflakes “with orange juice instead of milk.”
Gushing over the inconceivable combo, she added: “It’s so good.”
“There once wasn’t milk that I could drink, there wasn’t oat milk or almond milk, so I just tried orange juice — years ago,” the former Game Of Thrones star explained.
“And you loved it,” Pedro said, with Bella then insisting: “And I loved it! And it’s been a thing ever since!”
“How is it on your tummy?” Pedro asked in concern, to which his co-star replied: “Actually fine.”
Twitter users wasted no time at all completely losing their minds over the star’s perplexing admission, with many admitting they would be down to give the combo a try.
But other fans on Twitter just couldn’t bring themselves to try it.
On The Last of Us, a post-apocalyptic drama series based on the 2013 survival video game, Bella plays Ellie, a teenager who is immune to a Cordyceps fungus that turns people into zombies.
After the disease annihilates the vast majority of the earth’s population, Bella’s immunity becomes a key to the world’s survival.
Last month, Bella revealed on The Jonathan Ross Show that fans will have to wait quite some time before there’s a second season of the popular horror series.
“It will be a while,” she told the host. “I think we’ll probably shoot at the end of this year, beginning of next. So it’ll probably be at the end of 2024, early 2025.”
The first season of The Last Of Us is now available to watch on Now.