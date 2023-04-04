Bella Ramsey Rodin Eckenroth via Getty Images

Bella Ramsey confessed her love for an unimaginable breakfast choice, and now everyone on Twitter is itching with curiosity over the controversial a.m. meal.

Advertisement

Bella shared at the time that the last meal she ate was cornflakes “with orange juice instead of milk.”

Gushing over the inconceivable combo, she added: “It’s so good.”

“There once wasn’t milk that I could drink, there wasn’t oat milk or almond milk, so I just tried orange juice — years ago,” the former Game Of Thrones star explained.

“And you loved it,” Pedro said, with Bella then insisting: “And I loved it! And it’s been a thing ever since!”

“How is it on your tummy?” Pedro asked in concern, to which his co-star replied: “Actually fine.”

Twitter users wasted no time at all completely losing their minds over the star’s perplexing admission, with many admitting they would be down to give the combo a try.

Advertisement

me on my silly little way to go to the shop to get silly little orange juice and cereal cause bella ramsey said it was good pic.twitter.com/RjWMRqinG3 — chloe 🧟 (@pareidoliais) March 30, 2023

This is so embarrassing. I tried the cereal and orange juice. It’s good… @BellaRamsey — hailie 💫 (@bxttrflyz) March 29, 2023

Bella is real for liking cereal w orange juice instead of milk. i’m telling you guys it’s so good stop the judging 💀 @BellaRamsey — Ava 🤍 (@bellarxmsey) March 29, 2023

not me actually wanting to eat cereal with orange juice instead of milk 😭💀 the things we do for bella ramsey istg — Lorenzo (@ramscalspunk) March 29, 2023

need to try the bella ramsey orange juice and cereal — scarlett!! ✡︎ (@acastertwt) March 30, 2023

Advertisement

But other fans on Twitter just couldn’t bring themselves to try it.

bella ramsey ily, BUT WHY ARE U EATING CORNFLAKES WITH ORANGE JUICE — lillie | saw scream 6 (@xolosturns) April 3, 2023

I can’t believe bella ramsey really eats cereal with orange juice…like that’s CRAZY WORK pic.twitter.com/ZYViziZxWN — mrs court wright (@voidsinclair) March 31, 2023

no matter how much i love bella ramsey, i am NEVER eating cereal and orange juice. — clara🦒 (@claraluvsellie) March 29, 2023

On The Last of Us, a post-apocalyptic drama series based on the 2013 survival video game, Bella plays Ellie, a teenager who is immune to a Cordyceps fungus that turns people into zombies.

After the disease annihilates the vast majority of the earth’s population, Bella’s immunity becomes a key to the world’s survival.

Advertisement

Last month, Bella revealed on The Jonathan Ross Show that fans will have to wait quite some time before there’s a second season of the popular horror series.

“It will be a while,” she told the host. “I think we’ll probably shoot at the end of this year, beginning of next. So it’ll probably be at the end of 2024, early 2025.”