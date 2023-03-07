Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey have won a legion of new fans thanks to their roles in The Last Of Us Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage/Getty/HBO

Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey’s recent love-in on Twitter has sparked a big reaction from fans of The Last Of Us.

The two actors play the duo Joel and Ellie in the dystopian drama, based on the video game of the same name, and have made no secret of the affection they share for one another off-screen.

Earlier this week, the official Last Of Us Twitter account shared a video of Pedro heaping praise on his young co-star.

“Bella Ramsey plays Ellie – I call her Bellie – and she’s my blessing,” Pedro said in the clip. “It was just a match made in heaven, and I love her.”

Bella agrees: “Our relationship has definitely developed as Joel and Ellie’s relationship has. We’re good buddies.”

After the clip was posted, Bella shared it on her own page, writing: “HOW I MISS YOU I really really miss you. My Pedge.”

Suffice to say, her comment sparked a big response from fans of The Last Of Us…

Bellie and Pedge yall are the cutest friends 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/wqmJdQUAQV — 💙🦂Scorpiogirl2🦂💙 (@NellyBelle3379) March 6, 2023

you two are just the best❤️ our ellie and joel👨👧 pic.twitter.com/S9JV30mn7R — genna (@gennacaroline) March 6, 2023

— Eduardo Pereira (@eduperazeda) March 7, 2023

my favorite best friends <3 pic.twitter.com/Dhdbmyn6MZ — kel tlou spoilers !! (@ambicthous) March 6, 2023

beldro reunion WHEN pic.twitter.com/1s4tfXJxQH — trish | tlou spoilers (@sqmbucky) March 6, 2023

Stop this is so cute 😭 — Mr. Wayne🦇 (@ArkhamNumb) March 6, 2023

MY FAV FATHER DAUGHTER DUO 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/NUThVasaAG — wendy (@babyfacedjh) March 6, 2023

Our favourite duo.



YOU AND PEDRO DESERVE ALL THE EMMYS IMMEDIATELY.



Love u so much Bella pic.twitter.com/0BC3w0MW5X — Rakshit Shah - PATHAAN (@rshah2611) March 6, 2023

“ it was just a match made in heaven, and I love her“ pic.twitter.com/gwcex4LwKw — kylie knows when its time to go (@luv_sam_colby_) March 6, 2023

WE MISS YOU GUYS and we love you sm 😭 beldro ramscal 4EVAH pic.twitter.com/lwYXtW52Sf — ᴊᴏ ☽ | tlou + mando era (@kenxbi__) March 6, 2023

IM GOING TO CRYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYY https://t.co/NMV2JjOsJf — moon (@hopeintheashes) March 7, 2023

There’s just one more instalment to go in the first season of The Last Of Us, following the dramatic events of episode eight, which also featured a cameo from a familiar face (or, at least, a familiar voice).

Fans needn’t be too bereft, though, as a second run was confirmed before the first was even finished airing.

The first eight episodes of The Last Of Us are now available to watch on Now, with new episodes every Monday.

