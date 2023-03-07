Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey’s recent love-in on Twitter has sparked a big reaction from fans of The Last Of Us.
The two actors play the duo Joel and Ellie in the dystopian drama, based on the video game of the same name, and have made no secret of the affection they share for one another off-screen.
Earlier this week, the official Last Of Us Twitter account shared a video of Pedro heaping praise on his young co-star.
“Bella Ramsey plays Ellie – I call her Bellie – and she’s my blessing,” Pedro said in the clip. “It was just a match made in heaven, and I love her.”
Bella agrees: “Our relationship has definitely developed as Joel and Ellie’s relationship has. We’re good buddies.”
After the clip was posted, Bella shared it on her own page, writing: “HOW I MISS YOU I really really miss you. My Pedge.”
Suffice to say, her comment sparked a big response from fans of The Last Of Us…
There’s just one more instalment to go in the first season of The Last Of Us, following the dramatic events of episode eight, which also featured a cameo from a familiar face (or, at least, a familiar voice).
Fans needn’t be too bereft, though, as a second run was confirmed before the first was even finished airing.
The first eight episodes of The Last Of Us are now available to watch on Now, with new episodes every Monday.
