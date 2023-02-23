Pedro Pascal on The Graham Norton Show Ian West via PA Wire/PA Images

Between his star turn in The Last Of Us and the upcoming third run of The Mandalorian, Pedro Pascal is definitely having a moment right now.

As a result of this, he’s receiving more attention than ever before, of which he admits he’s still “trying to figure it all out”.

During an upcoming interview on Graham Norton’s BBC talk show, the former Game Of Thrones star revealed fans have begun to approach him with an “inappropriate” request.

“People come up to me and ask me to do the voice [from The Mandalorian] for their kids,” he explains. “But I think it sounds inappropriate because it is a breathy, low register ‘bedroom’ voice.”

He adds: “It is so creepy and doesn’t work in real life.”

Pedro also discusses being upstaged by Grogu – better known to most of us as Baby Yoda – insisting it’s something he’s made peace with.

Grogu and Din Djarin in The Mandalorian Lucasfilm Ltd.Lucasfilm Ltd.

“He is remarkably lifelike and a real screen partner, but does steal every scene!” he jokes.

The third series of the Star Wars spin-off – in which Pedro plays the titular Mandalorian, Din Djarin – will begin airing on Disney+ next month.

While other recent off-shoots in the franchise, including Obi-Wan Kenobi and The Book Of Boba Fett, have received somewhat lukewarm reviews, The Mandalorian has been consistently popular among Star Wars fans.

Meanwhile, you can also see Pedro in action every week in The Last Of Us, based on the video game of the same name.