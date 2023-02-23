From Left: Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) in Episode 6 of “The Last of Us.” Liane Hentscher/HBO

The Last of Us is officially part of the HBO family now.

One fan has spotted a production mistake in episode six as Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) travelled to Jackson, Wyoming.

An establishing shot showed an overhead view of the snowy terrain the duo were traveling on, and one eagle-eyed viewer noticed something was off.

Advertisement

So, when Neil Druckmann – co-creator of The Last Of Us video game and its adapted series – tweeted about a spoiler trending on the platform after the episode aired, the detail-oriented fan took the opportunity to point out the hiccup.

“Brilliant episode,” the fan tweeted alongside a screenshot of the scene. “Something you might want to fix and reupload, though. You can see the film crew in this shot.”

Brilliant episode. Something you might want to fix and reupload though. You can see the film crew in this shot. pic.twitter.com/GZ9Pp6AknL — Scott T. Jones Guitarist/Composer (@stjguitarist) February 20, 2023

The evidence of a behind-the-scenes element making its way into the final cut of a fantasy series also infamously occurred on another popular HBO series — Game Of Thrones.

Advertisement

The show’s fans went wild in 2019 when they spotted a take-away cofee cup sitting on a medieval-dressed banquet table beside Emilia Clark’s Daenerys Targaryen.

The similarity of the Last Of Us and Game Of Thrones continuity errors was certainly not lost on the fan who originally flagged the mistake.

They later posted another screenshot of the crew members and cleverly highlighted their presence with Starbucks coffee cups.

So it’s clear, in case anyone can’t see it. I highlighted the areas where the crew is standing. With a little humor. 😉 Also, I LOVE both the game and the series. I’m not simply pointing out mistakes. But I’m sure they’d want to fix it. pic.twitter.com/K0xvhGrlgW — Scott T. Jones Guitarist/Composer (@stjguitarist) February 20, 2023

Although this mistake was pretty small in regard to the pantheon of pop culture gaffes, we’d urge Druckmann not to fix it because it’s fun!

Advertisement

Plus, wouldn’t it be way more rewarding if the show took accountability for the mistake by possibly having the grizzled Joel explain to the young Ellie that before the apocalypse people spent their well-earned resources on an expensive cup of coffee?