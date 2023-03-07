Pedro Pascal Praised For Refusing To Read 'Dirty' Tweets About Himself

Pedro Pascal is getting support and sparking a conversation about double standards after a very awkward red carpet moment.
A video of the Last of Us star went viral last week when Pedro refused to read aloud “thirst tweets”, or overly sexual comments, about him written on the internet while on the red carpet for his Disney+ show, The Mandalorian.
“We’d love if you read some thirst tweets the internet has for you,” a reporter from Access Hollywood asked the actor, showing him her phone. “You can read them to camera.”
In response, Pedro looked at the tweets, seemingly amused, then looked at the reporter.
“No,” he said, looking into the camera and adding: “Dirty!”
Although Pedro was a good sport about his rejection — and has even indulged other outlets with similar requests in the past — fans of the former Game Of Thrones cast member praised Pedro for setting a boundary with the media by attempting to quell all the chatter about how he’s a Daddy, or a sexy mature man.
Pedro also has a tendency to play protective, father-like figures in many of his roles, which has only contributed to some fans’ lust.
Pedro, who is known for giving pretty great interviews, previously embraced his status as a sex symbol.
When Vanity Fair asked him during a lie-detector test in April 2022 if he ever looked at Instagram accounts “devoted to you being a heartthrob when you’re feeling down,” Pedro responded with an enthusiastic: “Yes, I do!”
At this point, the floodgates were opened — and Pedro has, for the most part, played nice. He even uttered “I am your cool, slutty daddy,” to Entertainment Tonight in January.
But he has also expressed some confusion with it as well. When he appeared on Saturday Night Live last month, one sketch even poked fun at Pascal’s “Daddy” status, and in it, the actor good-naturedly exemplified his bewilderment by some comments, and pointed out that others come off as wildly inappropriate.
Sarah Michelle Gellar even joked about Pedro’s “Daddy” moniker when she posted about him last week, captioning a post about the two of them working together on Buffy with “When #Mother met #Father.”
Ultimately, it seems like Pedro is a good sport about the, uh, harassment, but to a point.
And perhaps asking Pedro to read thirst tweets about him on a Disney+ red carpet for a show targeted toward younger audiences isn’t the time or place.