Pedro Pascal Is Adorably Shocked To Hear That Sarah Michelle Gellar Posted About Him

If you ever wanted to see the brooding Joel from The Last Us turn into a total fangirl, today is your lucky day.

Pedro Pascal was adorably surprised to learn that Sarah Michelle Gellar had posted about him earlier this week.

The Wolf Pack star reminded fans on Instagram that she and Pedro had once shared a few scenes together on Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

But the Mandalorian star apparently had no idea about the post.

So, when Entertainment Tonight mentioned Sarah Michelle’s post to him during a red carpet interview, the former Game Of Thrones star reacted like his head just exploded (sorry).

“Sarah Michelle Gellar posted about me?” Pedro asked, equal parts flattered and flabbergasted. “I need to get on the world wide web!”

When ET attempted to change the subject, Pedro was clearly still fixated on Sarah Michelle posting about him, and asked his interviewer where he could find her post. So, the entertainment outlet obliged and showed it to him.

“Oh, my gosh,” Pedro said looking at a screenshot of him and Gellar in a 1999 episode of Buffy.

As Pedro continued to gaze at the post in amazement, ET decided to roll with it and asked: “What do you remember about that?”

“Everything!” Pedro said, making a “duh” face. “Absolutely everything.”

He then got incredibly nostalgic, remembering all kinds of specific details about his time on the show and working with the Scooby Doo star.

His memories of being on the Buffy set include, but are not limited to:

Sarah Michelle gave him ice cream.

They shot on the UCLA campus.

He had to miss the opening night of a play he was doing in order to shoot his Buffy scenes.

He had to eat lunch in his vampire makeup.

“I could go on, and on and on,” Pedro said. “I could give you step by step, every detail.”