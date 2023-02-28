Warning: This article contains major spoilers for the most recent episode of The Last of Us.
The Last of Us has done it again, with viewers on Twitter collectively sobbing over its latest love story.
The apocalyptic story, based on the video game of the same name, follows a range of characters after society is essentially destroyed by a fungus which turns people into zombies.
In episode 7, the creators travelled back to a time before the show’s two protagonists – Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) – met.
Ellie was seen hanging out with her best friend Riley (Storm Reid) for a covert night in a run-down fairground, before both of them were meant to go their separate ways.
However, when Ellie initiated a surprise kiss – which Riley returned – they agreed to stay together.
However, the pair were interrupted by a Clicker, one of the fungus-infected zombies who had been bitten a long time ago. They managed to fight off the manic figure but not before it bites both of them, meaning they, too, had become infected.
As viewers already know at this point, Ellie is immune to the fungus but Riley, sadly, is not. They agree to die together only for Ellie to realise she is not having the same reaction as her best friend.
And since the episode aired, people have been sharing their heartbreak on social media...
Although this was yet another incredibly emotional episode, actor Bella told Sky News that there had been some “bizarre” homophobic backlash towards both this storyline and the famous romance between Frank and Bill in episode 3.
Bella said: “The climate emergency and stuff, there are so many more important things to be worried about than two people in love kissing on a screen.”
She continued: “It’s in the [original video] game – like the Ellie and Riley story is in the game, and Bill and Frank is hinted at in the game. I think it’s really cool. Just because of the apocalypse doesn’t mean that gay people don’t exist.”
Storm also defended the show, telling Sky News: “People love each other, and love is love. So, if you can’t accept that, then I don’t know where you’re going to be able to find space of comfortability anywhere in the world, because people are people and are living in their truth. And I think that’s beautiful.”
The first seven episodes of The Last Of Us are now available to watch on Now, with new episodes every Monday.
