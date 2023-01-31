The Last Of Us Has Destroyed Everyone With Its Gut-Wrenching Depiction Of Love In Episode 3

Nick Offerman and Murray Bartlett in The Last of Us LIANE HENTSCHER/HBO

Warning: this article contains major spoilers for the most recent episode of The Last of Us.

The Last of Us has well and truly captured (and somehow broken) Twitter’s heart this week.

The dystopian series based on a video game was expected to pull heartstrings, as it’s set in a universe where fungus essentially turns people into zombies – making the world fall apart.

As it is effectively about a pandemic, it was always going to be a difficult subject to approach. Episode three was just released this week and it’s really taken the emotional biscuit.

It deviates from the main plot line, centred around Joel (played by Pedro Pescal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) who are trying to make their way through the new world without getting infected themselves.

Instead, it focuses on two lone survivors who appear to have been separated from the remaining (heavily diminished) society for years – Bill (played by Nick Offerman) and Frank (Murray Bartlett), who fall in love.

It begins with a flashback to just a few years after the outbreak began in 2003, when Bill, who has been preparing for doomsday for some time, meets Frank.

The episode then takes viewers through their whole relationship. They sing, they eat strawberries, and have the most idyllic connection you possibly can in an apocalyptic land ravaged by fungus.

Then, Frank reveals that he is dying – and so Bill decides to take sleeping pills so he can die with him.

It’s an absolutely gut-wrenching storyline, which took viewers completely by surprise. In the video game, we learn very little about the relationship between these two figures as Frank is already dead when Joel and Ellie turn up.

But this change in direction has gone down extremely well online, leaving the internet, well, sobbing.

I’m not really sure how I’m suppose to go on with my week after the giggly strawberry patch scene from The Last of Us???? pic.twitter.com/GTybTOFlrA — Bnae ❄️🤍 (@BnaeCraig) January 31, 2023

Me seeing strawberries after watching The Last of Us episode 3 pic.twitter.com/dff8r1MwJx — Ben 🌌🎬 (@The_GM_is_God) January 30, 2023

Who allowed HBO to go this hard on the third episode of the last of us… I can’t stop crying. Give them their emmys pic.twitter.com/JR4jlQg7mX — A 🇲🇦 (@4m1n3s) January 30, 2023

the last of us writers were like “hey joel needs a car. what if we write the most touching and heartbreaking hour of television in the world” — zach silberberg (@zachsilberberg) January 30, 2023

gay marriage was never legalized in the last of us universe so bill and Frank getting married meant the fuckin world and more #TheLastOfUs pic.twitter.com/EVy4JL6D9V — m (@GAM3R90RL) January 30, 2023

that episode of the last of us pic.twitter.com/1OHN1Wp84c — Rachael (@markruffaloTD) January 30, 2023

The Last of us writers making the show sadder than the game and not warning us pic.twitter.com/b0Ikm2EvMG — Nova_Grave (@GraveNova) January 30, 2023

I genuinely love how Bill was just Ron Swanson in episode 3 of The Last of Us, they casted him perfectly pic.twitter.com/CjKhiCu0Ug — Nxgan 💜 (@nxganussy) January 30, 2023

my homophobic dad watching the last of us seeing bill and frank share a tender and beautiful love story pic.twitter.com/vp6h5G8o0o — paolo (@odetoptx) January 31, 2023

me on my way to smoke a cig after the last of us episode 3 pic.twitter.com/i1VsT4X3tf — dew (@deweyjcooper) January 31, 2023

Glad The Last Of Us tv show is really good so I can relive all the searing heartbreak of the game but even more viscerally. I don't actually want to be happy — Tom Usher (@tom_usher_) January 31, 2023

Me watching episode 3 of The Last of Us show for a second time...



Bill: I'm old, I'm satisfied, and you were my purpose.



Me: ... pic.twitter.com/wXOO1fi3Jt — Joseph Moran (@MrBadBit) January 31, 2023

the last of us really said hey what if we write a queer love story where the conflict doesn't revolve around violent homophobia, but instead explores the crushing prospect of growing old without your partner. what then huh — morgan sung (@morgan_sung) January 30, 2023

If you are arguing that this week’s The Last of Us “didn’t move the plot forward” or was (ugh) “filler,” please, I implore you, never watch any scripted TV series ever again. — Eric Goldman (@TheEricGoldman) January 30, 2023

New episodes of The Last of Us are released every Monday on NOW TV.