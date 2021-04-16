Man Who Spat On Belly Mujinga May Have Been ‘Connected’

Lawyers for Belly Mujinga, who died a year ago after contracting Covid-19, have raised questions about why a 57-year-old man escaped arrest despite allegedly spitting at the railway worker.

Lawrence Davies, a lawyer for Mujinga’s family, told HuffPost UK a complaint had been made to the police watchdog over the British Transport Police’s (BTP) handling of the investigation as aspects of the case “don’t add up”.

Concern has been raised over the weight placed on the alleged assailant’s negative test for Covid-19 at such an early stage of the pandemic, the CCTV footage, and the refusal to disclose his name to the family – who wish to consider suing him for harassment and assault.

The railway worker, 47, died on April 5 last year – two weeks after the March 21 incident at London Victoria station.

According to Davies, BTP gave the man a choice between being arrested or attending an interview under caution. After opting to be interviewed, which finally took place in May, he allegedly explained his actions by saying he had an involuntary cough and was in a hurry when he spoke to Mujinga and her colleague.

He also said he didn’t have Covid because he had received a negative antibody test four days after the alleged assault.

But Davies, who has seen CCTV footage of the incident, counters the explanation.

Davies says the alleged assailant twice approached Mujinga and the colleague she was with, covering them in spittle while talking.

Between the two outbursts, the alleged attacker moved to a different area of the station and waited to be served at a ticket window. He appeared to be angered by the woman who served him, too. Given all this, Davies disputes the suggestion the man was in any particular hurry.

He also raises the significance of the man having had access to a Covid-19 antibody test – according to police, the test was taken as “part of [the man’s] occupation” – so early in the pandemic.

Davies told HuffPost UK: “For his employer to have access to an antibody testing regime at that time – when most employers didn’t – suggests he works for an organisation that is very well connected. So you’re looking at the health service, police, military, government.”

He also points to the high proportion of false negative tests that marked the early days of the outbreak. On April 6, professor John Newton, Public Health England’s head of testing, admitted that antibody tests ordered by the government up to that point were not good enough to use, and only people who had been severely ill would have tested positive.

Davies asks why BTP assumed the test was accurate and why the assailant wasn’t tested again in May when he was interviewed at a London police station.

The claim the cough was involuntary is also disputed by Davies. Both Belly and her colleague step back on the two occasions the alleged assailant is close to them. “The assault is quite clear from the CCTV,” he told HuffPost UK. “We think the story doesn’t add up.”

The footage, says Davies, also suggests a “racial intent”. He adds: “It doesn’t add up that he wasn’t charged. It’s hard to believe that if he had been a hulking Black guy – big framed, towering over two white female staff, put the fear of god into them, and assaulted them twice – [...] it’s hard to believe the BTP would not have done him for assault.”

Davies is also alarmed that Network Rail deleted the CCTV footage because Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR), Mujinga’s employer, had not reported the incident to the police within 30 days.The “grainy” footage Davies has seen emerged following a request GTR had made on April 8 to Network Rail, but it did not say an alleged assault had taken place. He questions whether there was original footage from better angles, and what BTP asked for.

BTP said in May there was not enough evidence that a crime had taken place and closed the case. In August, the Crown Prosecution Service’s independent review had found “no further reliable evidence” to change the decision.

The CPS pointed out that, aside from the negative test, there was no medical evidence to link the suspect with Mujinga’s illness. It said DNA analysis of Mujinga’s clothing was inconclusive as to whether she had been coughed or spat on.

Suzanne Llewellyn, deputy chief Crown prosecutor, said at the time: “We considered whether charges could be brought in relation to homicide, assault or public order offences.

“As part of this review, we studied enhanced CCTV, forensic materials and witness statements.

“CCTV and witness evidence was insufficiently clear and consistent to substantiate allegations of deliberate coughing or spitting, meaning no charges can be brought for assault or public order offences.

“Medical tests confirmed the suspect had not been infected with coronavirus, which together with the lack of other evidence rules out any charges in relation to homicide.

“Therefore, after careful consideration and with all lines of enquiry explored, we have advised BTP no further reliable evidence has become available to change their original decision in this case.”

But there are other concerns, too, about the conditions Mujinga was working under and how she was treated by her employer. Among them is the fact Mujinga had already made a racism complaint about the supervisor who she alleged sent her to work without a mask weeks before she died, Davies says.

In February 2020, Mujinga had complained about the supervisor – a letter to her employer has been seen by HuffPost UK – asking why she was suspended for weeks over a simple mistake that others had made and escaped punishment for.

The family is also alarmed that Mujinga – who suffered from a respiratory ailment – was taken off the rota working behind a ticket counter and was instead told to work on the concourse where she had to engage directly with the public.

GTR could not confirm whether the race complaint had been upheld, or whether any action had been taken subsequently. HuffPost UK has seen no evidence that the supervisor acted wrongly in relation to her shift pattern or the spitting incident.