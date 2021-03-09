Union Calls For Inquest To Address 'Unanswered Questions' Over Belly Mujinga's Death

British Transport Police (BTP) interviewed a 57-year-old man over the incident but said there was not enough evidence a crime had taken place, following a review of statements from key witnesses, including colleagues, and CCTV footage.

Prosecutors ruled out criminal charges over her death after medical tests confirmed the suspect had not been infected with coronavirus.

Mujinga died aged 47 in April last year, around two weeks after she was allegedly spat at while working in London’s Victoria station by a man who claimed to have Covid-19.

The union that supported rail transport worker Belly Mujinga says it is “vital” that an inquest is held into her death to address “unanswered questions”.

Detectives found there was insufficient evidence of spitting or any other action that could lead to infection and concluded Mujinga’s death did not occur because of that incident. Prosecutors considered charges of manslaughter, assault and public order offences but concluded there were no grounds to alter the police decision to take no further action.

But Mujinga’s union, the Transport Salaried Staffs Association (TSSA) has written directly to north London coroner Andrew Walker, calling for an inquest because “a number of important questions remain unanswered.”

In it, the TSSA raises whether the spitting allegation was properly examined, why the footage of the incident hasn’t been released, and why Mujinga was working on the station concourse despite having an underlying medical condition which affected her breathing.

TSSA general secretary Manuel Cortes said: “It’s now vital we have an inquest into Belly’s death, to establish the facts’.

The letter states: “As you are probably aware there has been a number of investigations into Belly’s death. However, none have been open to public scrutiny, thus denying her family the closure they need. Our union called for an inquest at the time Belly died and we have no hesitation in repeating this call to you formally today, given the pressing need to illuminate the facts of this case.

“An inquest would also give a clear signal to transport workers and many others on the front-line during this pandemic that their lives really do matter. Formal inquest proceedings are also likely to help prevent similar cases arising in future.”

In a BBC Panorama documentary featuring Mujinga’s story, a lawyer said the family ought to be allowed to push for justice.

Barrister Christopher Williams told the programme: “If the family of Belly want to pursue an inquest, then that is a way of getting justice.

“It may be that the outcome of the inquest won’t give them the result that they seek, but the important thing is that they have the opportunity to go through the process.”