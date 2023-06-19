Jennifer Lopez Wishes Ben Affleck's Abs A Happy Father's Day

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Rodin Eckenroth via Getty Images

Dubbing her Instagram a “Daddy Appreciation Post,” she wrote, “Happy Father’s Day Papa. And Happy Father’s Day to all the amazing Papas out there!! We love you and appreciate you more than you will ever know.”

But Lopez, who married Affleck nearly a year ago in a storied renewal of their relationship, appeared to be really appreciating hubby’s stomach muscles.

In a selfie the bearded Oscar winner, who stars as Batman in the just-opened Flash, shows off a shredded physique.

Other images in the gallery highlight loving moments between the A-list couple and Lopez praising Affleck as an “amazing dad” and “a present, loving dad who cares and shows up every single day.”

Affleck shares Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner. Lopez has twins Max and Emme, 15, with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

