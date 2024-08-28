Ben Affleck at the premiere of The Flash via Associated Press

Ben Affleck’s team has shut down reports that the actor is already dating someone new following his split from Jennifer Lopez.

Last week, it was revealed that the Love Don’t Cost A Thing singer had filed for divorce from the Oscar winner after two years of marriage.

Since then, Page Six reported that the Gone Girl star had been “hanging out with” Kick Kennedy, the daughter of Robert F. Kennedy Jr, while People magazine cited an undisclosed “source” who claimed the pair have been “spending time together” since late spring.

However, Ben’s spokesperson has now insisted that “there is no truth to any of it”. In fact, his rep claimed to People that she wasn’t sure the pair “even know each other”.

Kick Kennedy pictured in 2014 via Associated Press

Kick Kennedy’s team apparently did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the US edition of HuffPost.

Jennifer and Ben first began dating in the early 2000s, around which time they got engaged. They eventually called off their wedding plans, only to end up reuniting almost 20 years later.

The former Gigli co-stars then finally tied the knot in Las Vegas in July 2022, in a small ceremony, which was followed by a more lavish event held at a venue in Georgia the following month.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez pictured in February via Associated Press

After his and J-Lo’s first break-up, Ben tied the knot with fellow actor Jennifer Garner, with whom he shares three children; 17-year-old Violet, 14-year-old Seraphina and 11-year-old Samuel. The two divorced in 2018 after 13 years of marriage.

Jennifer Lopez also shares 15-year-old twins Max and Emme with her third husband Marc Anthony, who she married in 2004, and later divorced after 10 years of marriage.

