Jennifer Lopez Files For Divorce From Ben Affleck After 2 Years Of Marriage

Jennifer Lopez has filed for divorce from her husband of two years, Ben Affleck.

The former couple have been at the centre of split rumours for the last couple of months, particularly after the Jenny From The Block singer cancelled her world tour in order to “be with her children, family and close friends”.

Prior to this, it had been reported that the two were living separately.

In the early hours of Wednesday morning, BBC News reported that they’d seen court documents filed by Jennifer in Los Angeles a day earlier requesting a divorce from the Oscar winner.

Jennifer and Ben first began dating in the early 2000s, resulting in an engagement, but they eventually called off the wedding plans, only to end up reuniting almost 20 years later.

The former Gigli co-stars then finally tied the knot in Las Vegas in July 2022, in a small ceremony, which was attended by a more lavish event held at a venue in Georgia the following month.

Following the pair’s first break-up, the Good Will Hunting star tied the knot with fellow actor Jennifer Garner, with whom he shares three children; 17-year-old Violet, 14-year-old Seraphina and 11-year-old Samuel. The two divorced in 2018 after 13 years of marriage.

J-Lo also shares 15-year-old twins Max and Emme with her third husband Marc Anthony. The two singers were married in 2004, and divorced in 2014.