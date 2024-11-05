Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Getty Images

“Bennifer” might be over again, but Ben Affleck just proved he still has a lot of admiration for his estranged wife Jennifer Lopez amid the pair’s divorce.

During a new interview alongside Matt Damon with Entertainment Tonight published on Monday, Ben proved that there is no ill will between the two while discussing his ex-wife’s role in her new film, Unstoppable, which he produced.

The conversation kicked off after the publication asked the Justice League star to compare the sports drama to another of his other upcoming projects, Small Things Like These, starring recent Oscar winner Cillian Murphy.

Ben and Matt co-founded Artists Equity, the production company overseeing both films, in 2022.

“Unstoppable is a very different movie than this but in a way it’s similarly rooted in the passion of really talented artists,” Ben said.

″[Director] Billy Goldenberg and Jennifer [Lopez] and Don Cheadle and Jharrel [Jerome], and Bobby Cannavale, all were really passionate about this film,” he added of the movie, before singling out his ex’s talents, noting: ”Jennifer is spectacular.”

Ben and Jennifer became one of Hollywood’s hottest power couples in the early 2000s. The pair split in 2004, but nearly 20 years later, they resurrected their rollercoaster romance in 2021.

The pair finally got married in 2022, but their relationship died off again, with Jen filing for divorce in August 2024 following two years of marriage.

Both Ben and Jennifer have previously been married. The Daredevil actor was married to fellow Marvel star Jennifer Garner in 2005, and got divorced in 2018. They share three children.

Jen was married three times before tying the knot with Ben. She was married to Ojani Noa from 1997 to 1998, and to Cris Judd from 2001 to 2003. She then tied the knot with singer Marc Anthony in 2004, and later welcomed twins together.

She went on to date former baseball player Alex Rodriguez in 2017, but the couple called off their engagement in 2021.