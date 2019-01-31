Ken McKay/ITV/REX/Shutterstock/Richard Young/Mark Richards/Associated Newspapers The staffie pictured is not part of this row, this is a file photo, OK?

Robbie Williams vs. Jimmy Page, Noel Edmonds against Bristol City Council – sometimes there’s nothing better than a truly unexpected celebrity feud.

And now, thanks to Ben Fogle and BBC Radio 5 Live’s DJ Nihal, we have another truly odd clash to add to the list.

It all starts with Britain’s Top 100 Dogs

This should give you an idea of how odd this is.

ITV’s Top 100 Dogs saw Staffordshire bull terriers named Britain’s best pooches, in a programme presented by Ben and Sara Cox (why this show exists in the first place is a mystery, but we don’t have time to get into that right now).

After staffies came out victorious, Nihal discussed the show on his 5 Live programme, telling an anecdote about a “very well known TV presenter who was once quite rude about my staffie, in public”. Spoiler alert: That well-known star was supposedly Ben Fogle.

“My wife is in Queen’s Park,” Nihal claimed. “And she’s with our kids, and our staffie. “This fella has his kid, and goes up to his kid, and says, ‘Don’t go near that dog. They’re nasty dogs. Or, they’re dangerous dogs’.”

Now, we’d like to emphasise the “claimed” in the paragraph above, as presenter Ben has vehemently denied Nihal’s accusation, labelling it “untrue and libellous” in a string of tweets: