Friends had an incredible list of guest stars who appeared over the course of its 10 seasons – Brad Pitt, Reese Witherspoon, Julia Roberts and Bruce Willis to name but a few.
But what you might not have realised is that Ben Shephard is also among that roll call of famous faces.
Yes, the Good Morning Britain presenter actually featured in an episode of the hit sitcom back in the 00s.
The breakfast TV star confirmed he appeared in season eight’s The One Where Rachel Is Late in 2002.
He played a red carpet reporter who was seen when Joey and Chandler were arriving at the premiere of Joey’s war film.
Speaking on Friday’s Good Morning Britain, Ben revealed how the cameo came about.
“Friends was at its peak. I got to interview Marta [Kauffman, the executive producer] on set,” he explained. “She was brilliant. While we were talking I knew they were shooting Joey’s premiere that night.
“At the time, we did a lot of red carpet premieres, so I said to the crew, ‘why don’t I try and angle this interview and get us on set’.
“I’d been chatting with Marta, saying we were really looking forward to seeing it because it’s red carpet and part of our trade.”
Sure enough, during his interview with Marta, she asked him and the crew to be extras in the scene.
“It was an absolute privilege to be there, for all of us actually,” Ben said.
Ben revealed his Friends cameo following the debut of the highly-anticipated reunion on Thursday.
It marked the first time the main cast had come together on camera since Friends ended in 2004.
The TV special also featured a number of appearances from its famous guest stars over the years, including Tom Selleck (Richard) and Maggie Wheeler (Janice).
And while Ben’s invitation must have got lost in the post, the reunion’s director has also addressed disappointment after Paul Rudd (Mike) failed to appear in the reunion show.
Friends: The Reunion is available to stream on NOW, while Good Morning Britain airs weekdays at 6am on ITV.
