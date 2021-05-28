Friends had an incredible list of guest stars who appeared over the course of its 10 seasons – Brad Pitt, Reese Witherspoon, Julia Roberts and Bruce Willis to name but a few. But what you might not have realised is that Ben Shephard is also among that roll call of famous faces. Yes, the Good Morning Britain presenter actually featured in an episode of the hit sitcom back in the 00s.

Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Ben Shephard on Good Morning Britain

The breakfast TV star confirmed he appeared in season eight’s The One Where Rachel Is Late in 2002. He played a red carpet reporter who was seen when Joey and Chandler were arriving at the premiere of Joey’s war film.

NBC Ben made a cameo appearance as a red carpet reporter in Friends

Speaking on Friday’s Good Morning Britain, Ben revealed how the cameo came about. “Friends was at its peak. I got to interview Marta [Kauffman, the executive producer] on set,” he explained. “She was brilliant. While we were talking I knew they were shooting Joey’s premiere that night. “At the time, we did a lot of red carpet premieres, so I said to the crew, ‘why don’t I try and angle this interview and get us on set’. “I’d been chatting with Marta, saying we were really looking forward to seeing it because it’s red carpet and part of our trade.”

ITV Ben interviewing Friends boss Marta Kauffman for GMTV in 2002

Sure enough, during his interview with Marta, she asked him and the crew to be extras in the scene. “It was an absolute privilege to be there, for all of us actually,” Ben said. Ben revealed his Friends cameo following the debut of the highly-anticipated reunion on Thursday. It marked the first time the main cast had come together on camera since Friends ended in 2004.

Terence Patrick/HBO The cast of Friends during the reunion