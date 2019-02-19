Bernie Sanders Confirms 2020 Presidential Run

Jose Luis Magana/ASSOCIATED PRESS Sen. Bernie Sanders will run a second presidential campaign after battling Hillary Clinton for the 2016 Democratic nomination.

Senator Bernie Sanders is taking another crack at the White House, telling Vermont Public Radio that he will run for president again in 2020.

“I wanted to let the people of the state of Vermont know about this first,” Sanders told VPR’s Bob Kinzel.

He is expected to make a video announcement later Tuesday morning.

The independent Vermont senator, who caucuses with the Democrats and battled Hillary Clinton for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2016, had long hinted he would make another run but said that he would step aside if a better candidate came forward to defeat President Donald Trump.

Sanders has long been known as one of the most progressive members of the Senate. A self-described democratic socialist, his platform calls for “Medicare for all” and a $15 minimum wage. He’s also advocated for free tuition at public colleges and universities, lowering the costs of prescription drugs and placing heightened attention on climate change.

Sanders won re-election to the Senate for a third term in November, taking more than 67 percent of the vote. That same month, he said he was considering a second White House run, but he told panelists on ABC’s “The View” that his primary objective was to defeat Trump, even if that meant the Democrats ran someone else.