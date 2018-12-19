While many now rely on smartphone calendars to organise their lives, others are vehemently opposed to going digital and cling steadfast to their good, old-fashioned paper diary. Whether you’re getting one as a Christmas gift or looking to treat yourself for the year ahead, here are our favourite 2019 diaries to invest in. We’ve included dimensions (where known), as well as any fun extras. Easy Peasy

Lemon Diary, Paperchase, was £12, now £9.75 When life gives you lemons, get yourself a fun diary to cheer yourself up. Perfect for planners or doodlers, this diary offers a page per day. The back cover doubles as a handy ziplock pocket to store your receipts or keepsakes. Dimensions: 148 x 210 mm Buy it here. Animal Magic

2019 Diary In Jag, Papier, £21.99 Animal print has been a huge in 2018, and we hope it shows no sign of slowing down next year. Not only do we love the jaguar design, it’s also personalised – win-win. On top of the weekly view, each month is divided into four quarters, allowing you to make goals, highlight important dates and create to-do lists. There are 35 pages at the back of the diary – blank, dotted, lined and grid paper – which are perfect for doodles and additional notes. If you’d rather a different design, Papier had loads on offer. Dimensions: 153mm x 215mm Buy it here. Stick ’Em Up

Sweet Weekly Diary, Kikki K, £21 We’re sold on the adorable hand-drawn illustrations on this one, which are repeated throughout the diary. It comes with lots of handy pages such as perforated shopping lists and space to note down your favourite movies and restaurants. And it comes with stickers to customise your diary, need we say more? Dimensions: 215mm x 155mm Buy it here. Scarlet Letter

12-Month Weekly Diary, Moleskine, £15.99 A modern classic, Moleskine is the ultimate status symbol for any stationery lover. The weekly view is on the left-hand side, while the right-hand side is a ruled page ideal for notes or to-do lists. You can opt for a soft or hard cover, and it’s available in a variety of colours. We love red or pink. Buy it here. Family Values

Bee Family Diary, Tesco, £4 This diary includes a family grid planner, allowing you to sync with your family (or friends) from week-to-week. We love the bee design on the front – and the price, as it’s the cheapest of our round-up. Buy it here. Shooting Stars

Stars And Constellations, Etsy, £9.99 Get starry-eyed with this gorgeous black diary, decorated with metallic gold and copper stars from independent designer Nikki Strange on Etsy. It’s got a weekly view with extra pages for notes. Dimensions: 210mm x 148mm Buy it here. Good Vibes Only

Weekly Planner, Ponderlilly, £23 If you’d love to have a bullet journal, but don’t have the creativity or patience (or both), look no further than this Ponderlily number. Unlike most diaries, it’s undated, which allows you to go at your own pace. It also prompts users to practise self-care rituals with sections such as “reasons to celebrate”, as well as encouraging exploration and experience with prompts like “visit” and “try”. Buy it here. Slim Pickings

Caspari Leather 2019 Slim Diary in Gold, John Lewis, £9.00 You might want a small diary, but that doesn’t mean you have to go minimalist on its design. This gold number manages to ring in the new year with glorious optimism. On the plus side: it’ll be super easy to find at the bottom of your bag. Dimensions: 157mm x 86mm Buy it here.