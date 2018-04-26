All Sections
    26/04/2018 09:31 BST | Updated 2 hours ago

    10 Lust-Worthy Pieces To Fuel Your Stationery Addiction

    Oh, go on then. 🖋📖📝📚

    If you’re a stationery addict, you know full well you don’t need an excuse like National Stationery Week to fill your drawers with even more unnecessary completely necessary notepads, pens, pencil cases and desk pads.

    But seeing as there is a week dedicated to it, it seems only polite that we join in and treat ourselves to brand-spankingly new desk accessories to fill ourselves with joy - Enjoy!

    Spring Desk Pad

    This isn’t just a notepad, this is a desk pad to ensure your weekly plans are in order (with some space for doodles). It’ll make you more organised, promise. 

    Price: £7.95. From: Oh Deer

    OhDeer

    Inspirational Pencil Set

    If you want to feel empowered when you scribble or doodle, this stylish inspirational pencil set is for you. Be a warrior, not a worrier.  

    Price: £6. From: Not On The High Street

    NotOnTheHighStreet

    List Pad

    Are you one of those people? You know the ones we’re talking about. The people who write things they’ve already done on their to do list, just so they can tick it off. Well, this list pad will be right up your street. 

    Price: £6. From: Dotty About Paper

    DottyAboutPaper

    Rose Ballpoint Pen

    If there’s one thing that all stationery addicts know, it’s that you will *always* have a favourite pen. Don’t have one yet? Fawn over this rose-coloured beauty. 

    Price: £22.99. From: Crafty Arts.

    CraftyArts

    Floral Notelet Set

    When you have no lists to write and no plans to make but still want to put pen to paper, make someone’s day and write them a letter instead. 

    Price: £17.50. From: Stationery Treasure.

    StationeryTreasure

    Personalised Notepad

    You can never have enough notepads. But personalised notepads? Even better. 

    Price: £12.99. From: Papier

    Papier

    Pastel Bulldog Clips

    Keep stray notes clipped together or mark out important points in your diary with these beautifully-coloured mini bulldog clips.

    Price: £2.75. From: Chroma Stationery

    ChromaStationery

    A ‘List A Day’ Journal

    Keeping a journal can sometimes be a struggle if you don’t know what to write. This pad gives you small prompts each day (for the next 100 days) to inspire a list a day.  

    Price: £10. From: Paperchase

    Paperchase

    Gel Pen Ink Set 12-pack

    Make your lists, notes, brainstorms and creative notes look beautiful with fine-tipped gel pens (no, they weren’t only cool when you were 12). 

    Price: £16.95. From: Muji

    MUJI

    Tropical Pencil Case

    No stationery guide would be complete without a pencil case and we love this bright and colourful tropical print from Oh Deer. 

    Price: £12.95. From: Oh Deer

    OhDeer

