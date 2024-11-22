LifeBeautyshoppingFood and Drink

Amazon's Black Friday Advent Calendars Deals Are Some Of Their Best (And Trust Us, We've Looked)

Including Pukka Tea, William Morris, National Geographic, and even Lovehoney deals.
I’ve been scouring Amazon’s site to find the very best Black Friday deals for you, and I couldn’t help but notice that there are some pretty fab deals on advent calendars.

That’s good news for me, personally ― I’ve completely forgotten to buy one for most of the people in my life, which is a shame considering how close we are to December 1st.

So, I thought I’d share the best I’ve seen so far!

Amazon
This William Morris advent calendar is worth over £80 and is 37% off right now.
£28.49 (originally £45.00)
Amazon
I love Pukka's 23%-off herbal tea advent calendar.
£9.95 (originally £12.99)
Amazon
This 57%-off Baylis & Harding gift set has no right to look as good as it does, but here we are.
£19.44 (originally £45.00)
Amazon
Save a scent-sational 43% on this Lynx advent calendar.
£34.99 (originally £60.00)
Amazon
Why didn't anyone tell me about this National Geographic crystal advent calendar that's 27% off?
£25.49 (originally £34.99)
Amazon
The young ones in your life might appreciate this 43%-off Minecraft advent calendar.
£12.53 (originally £21.99)
Amazon
Is it bad that I sort of want this 43%-off Mr Men and Little Miss storybook calendar for myself?
£12.55 (originally £21.99)
Amazon
This Disney: Twisted Tales advent calendar is down by a bewitching 53%.
£18.99 (originally £39.99)
Amazon
This 60%-off jigsaw advent calendar is genius.
£7.99 (originally £19.99)
Amazon
Treat your pet too with 38% off Lily's Kitchen's grain-free dog treat version.
£9.69 (originally £14.00)
Amazon
The Nightmare Before Christmas fans will adore this 20% off advent calendar.
£26.24 (originally £32.99)
Amazon
There's 20% off this Lovehoney advent calendar that's packed with best-selling toys.
£119.20 (originally £149.00)
Amazon
Baylis & Harding's Fuzzy Duck advent calendar is a gorgeous 53% off.
£21.00 (originally £45.00)
