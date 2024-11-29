LifeBeautyshoppingParents

I Track Amazon Sales For A Living ― These 74 Black Friday Week Deals Are Actually Worth It

With deals on everything from Ninja to PlayStation 5 and Vera Wang.
By 

Amazon

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

Shoppers, rejoice ― Amazon’s Black Friday deals have finally landed in all their discounted glory.

Of course, with literally thousands of deals in every section, it can be hard to work out which price cuts are really worth paying for. So it’s a good thing I, a shopping writer who keeps an eye on Amazon deals year-round, have got your back, right?

We’ve trawled through endless Amazon Black Friday deals to find the deals that you really will kick yourself for not getting (be it because we’ve tried and loved them ourselves, or because we’ve rarely seen a discount this high on a product before).

Happy shopping!

1
Amazon
Save 29% on Ninja's viral Creami ice cream and milkshake maker.
£141.99 (originally £199.99)
2
Amazon
At first glance, 17% off this coveted PS5 doesn't sound like much; but it's almost a £100 discount.
£399.99 (originally £479.99)
3
Amazon
Some customers say this 42%-off Shark heated brush is a dupe for a far pricier version.
£69.99 (originally £119.99)
4
Amazon
There's 20% off this Xbox Series S.
£199.99 (originally £249.99)
5
Amazon
Kids will love this LEGO classic suitcase almost as much as you'll adore its 63% price cut.
£13.99 (originally £37.77)
6
Amazon
There's an impressive 41% off this Aperol Spritz.
£10.00 (originally £17.00)
7
Amazon
I love this 59%-off L'Oreal gift set.
£11.99 (originally £28.99)
8
Amazon
Don't mind me, just ordering this LEGO R2-D2 set while it's 30% off.
£62.99 (originally £89.99)
9
Amazon
There's 36% off this massive (like, over a kilo) box of Nestlé biscuit bars.
£13.99 (originally £21.78)
10
Amazon
This highly giftable Baylis & Harding handcare gift set is a whopping 53% off.
£3.78 (originally £8.00)
11
Amazon
Reviewers adore Calvin Klein's unisex CKIN2U perfume that's 71% off right now.
£18.04 (originally £62.00)
12
Amazon
Um, 50% off this Pandora Hyperbola bracelet? Don't mind if I do...
£34.60 (originally £69.00)
13
Amazon
How sweet is this six-piece Yankee Candle votive gift set that's a third off?
£16.19 (originally £23.99)
14
Amazon
Don't mind me, just buying this huge gift Lindt chocolate hamper while it's 32% off.
£23.74 (originally £34.99)
15
Amazon
If you've had your eye on Ninja's MAX dual air fryer for a while now, consider its 35% price cut to be a sign.
£149.00 (originally £222.99)
16
Amazon
You can't go too far wrong with a L'Oreal Men Expert skincare set (especially when it's 40% off).
£12.00 (originally £19.99)
17
Amazon
Stock up on Jack Daniels ahead of the festive season for 32% off.
£28.50 (originally £42.00) for 70cl
18
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
Maybelline's TikTok-famous 'Sky High' mascara actually does what it says. It's 50% off!



£6.49 (originally £12.99)
19
Amazon
Dove's 'Unwind' gift set would make a pertect pressie (not least because it's 53% off).
£4.75 (originally £10.00)
20
Amazon
You can buy any three 8-packs of Coca-Cola cans for £8.99 right now (don't mind if I do).



£8.99 for three packs of eight.
21
Amazon
This 10-piece mini bath and shower aromatherapy set looks way more expensive than it really is (especially after its 25% price reduction).
£36.00 (originally £48.00)
22
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
Replace your washing powder with this eco-friendly laundry egg that'll last you 80 washes. Save 33%!
£8.00 (originally £11.99)
23
Jess Brunt / BuzzFeed
Kiss goodbye to messy buckets and wringing with this Vileda spray mop that's 40% off.



£22.99 (originally £38.10)
24
Amazon
There's 43% off this Shark vacuum cleaner right now.



£131.99 (originally £222.99)
25
Amazon
Nab 31% off this 1L bottle of Absolut vodka.
£20.90 (originally £30.30)
26
Zaynab Khanom / Via BuzzFeed
Oust any excess shine with this half-off oil-absorbing volcanic face roller from Revlon.
£6.50 (originally £12.99)
27
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
NYX's 'Micro Brow' pencil gives my brows the most realistic-looking results I've gotten AND is 37% off.
£5.79 (originally £9.15)
28
Amazon
This Sylvanian Families adventure treehouse playset boasts a generous 38% saving.
£32.99 (originally £52.99)
29
Amazon
This 5-piece Nivea gift set has no reason to look as good as it does. It's 47% off!
£9.49 (originally £18.00)
30
Amazon
Save a scent-sational 70% on this Vera Wang Princess perfume.



£17.99 (originally £60.00)
31
Amazon
Make a 35% saving on Urban Decay's famous 'all nighter' setting spray.
£18.50 (originally £28.50)
32
Amazon
Take a generous 57% off when you purchase this kids' Echo Dot with parental controls.



£27.99 (originally £64.99)
33
Amazon
For budding artists, there's this Aquadoodle mat that's now down by 45%.



£16.00 (originally £28.00)
34
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
I adore by my tub of COSRX Advanced Snail 92 All in One cream that's 52% off right now.
£10.49 (originally £22.00)
35
Amazon
There's 53% off these salted caramel Grenade protein bars right now.
£14.50 (originally £30.99) for 12 bars.
36
Amazon
Treat the skincare buffs in your life to Simple's 53%-off skincare set.
£5.70 (originally £12.00)
37
Amazon
Little train fans will surely love this motorised Percy toy from Thomas and Friends toy that's 31% off.
£10.99 (originally £15.99)
38
Amazon
Olay's Regenrist night mask is an impressive 59% off.



£13.99 (originally £34.00)
39
Amazon
Fans of Bed Head's TIGI moisturising shampoo will enjoy its current 67% price cut.



£6.83 (originally £20.50)
40
Amazon
This Oral-B toothbrush has a whitening mode AND a 50% discount.



£49.99 (originally £100.00)
41
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
O'Keeffe's 29%-off moisturising hand cream contains protective allantoin.



£6.00 (originally £8.49)
42
Amazon
Nab 61% off this Russell Hobbs Supreme Steam iron.



£19.55 (originally £49.99)
43
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
OGX's 56%-off biotin & collagen conditioner is a cult-status product for a reason.



£3.55 (originally £8.00)
44
Amazon
Olay's highly-rated retinol cream costs 59% less than usual.



£15.44 (originally £38.00)
45
Amazon
These IcyBite teething keys can be frozen for an extra-soothing feel. They're down by a whopping 73%!
£3.79 (originally £14.11)
46
Amazon
How fun is this 30%-off LEGO sun and moon set?
£48.99 (originally £69.99)
47
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
Cerave's hydrating cleanser is the best one I've ever tried, so you'd better believe I'm taking advantage of its 37% price cut.
£7.91 (originally £13.50)
48
Amazon
For the kid who has Moana on repeat, there's this Disney Princess doll that's down by 41%.
£9.50 (originally £14.99)
49
Jasmin Nahar / BuzzFeed
If the cold weather is making your lips chapped and dry, it might be time to give this 33% -off Lip Repair a try.
£3.00 (originally £4.49)
50
Amazon
Grab this Melissa &Doug magnetic play set whilst you still can at 35% off!



£11.00 (originally £16.99)
51
Amazon
This Neal's Yard bath set is 23% off.
£19.96 (originally £26.00)
52
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
Sally Hansen's 33%-off 'Hard as Wraps' solution will make your natural nails feel like gels.



£4.65 (originally £6.95)
53
Amazon
They can get crafty for less thanks to this eight-pack of Play-Doh that's 63% off.



£5.00 (originally £13.48)
54
Amazon
I highly recommend you pick up this massive bottle of Garnier micellar water while it's down by 52%.



£4.79 (originally £9.99)
55
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
CeraVe's 39%-off hyaluronic acid is about to become your go-to skincare saviour.



£14.00 (originally £23.00)
56
Amazon
This variety pack of 40 Durex condoms is reduced by an impressive 40%.
£16.14 (originally £24.99) for 40.
57
Amazon
Craft lovers will appreciate this 31%-off water marbling kit.
£15.63 (originally £24.99)
58
Amazon
Save 49% on COSRX's whitehead-busting AHA serum.



£11.99 (originally £22.00)
59
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
These NIP+FAB glycolic pads brighten, exfoliate, and decongest my skin, all for 47% less.
£10.00 (originally £18.95)
60
Valeza Bakolli / BuzzFeed
This cuticle remover gel from Sally Hansen gets to work in fifteen seconds, and is down by 39%.
£4.89 (originally £7.99)
61
Kirsty Glover / BuzzFeed
Garnier's 'Hair Food' mask is 56% off at the moment.
£3.98 (originally £8.99)
62
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
I'm never short of easy (and delicious) dinner ideas thanks to Wagamama's Feed Your Soul cookbook, down by 61%.
£8.57 (originally £22.00) for a hardback copy.
63
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
Sally Hansen's 37%-off 'Insta-Dri' top coat does exactly what it promises to do.
£4.40 (originally £6.95)
64
Valeza Bakolli / Via BuzzFeed
This BaByliss rotating hair styling brush gives incredible volume and shine. It's 22% off!
£38.97 (originally £50.00)
65
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
The iconic Instant Pot is reduced by 30%.
£62.99 (originally £89.99)
66
Amazon
This highly-rated LEGO fire command unit set is now down by 34%.



£32.99 (originally £49.99)
67
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
And I'm a huge fan of my wireless Beats headphones – they're 60% off!



£139.99 (originally £349.95)
68
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
This cult-status Bio-Oil is 44% off ATM.
£13.33 (originally £23.99)
69
Jess Brunt / BuzzFeed
Save an irresistibubble (sorry) 46% on the SodaStream Art.



£74.99 (originally £139.99)
70
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
This Real Techniques powder brush is the best one I've found – it's 39% off right now.



£6.69 (originally £10.99)
71
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
This 56%-off PROluxe You hairdryer adapts its heat levels to your hair type.



£70.00 (originally £159.99)
72
Valeza Bakolli / Via BuzzFeed
Home cooks will end up using Dishoom's 60%-off cookbook all the time.



£10.00 (originally £27.00) for a hardcover copy.
73
Amazon
You won't be able to resist (sorry) the 39% discount on these exercise bands.



£7.98 (originally £12.99) for 5.
|
Submit a tip
Close