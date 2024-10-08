Amazon / Amy Glover

Prime Day, a deal-filled Amazon event with offers on everything from home to beauty and kids’ toys, has finally arrived.

Running from the 8-9 October, the two-day bargain bonanza has literally thousands of offers to sort from. That’s great, but it’s still a weekday ― so we thought we’d get some of the hard work out of the way for you.

We looked at highly-rated products and items we’ve already tried (and loved) ourselves to bring you the creme de la creme of the offers.

Of course, deals move quickly during Prime Day, and items are only available while stocks last.