We Scoured Amazon's Prime Day Sales To Find The 77 Best Deals

Deals include the Ninja CREAMi, Maybelline beauty products, LEGO toys, and way more.
Amazon / Amy Glover

Prime Day, a deal-filled Amazon event with offers on everything from home to beauty and kids’ toys, has finally arrived.

Running from the 8-9 October, the two-day bargain bonanza has literally thousands of offers to sort from. That’s great, but it’s still a weekday ― so we thought we’d get some of the hard work out of the way for you.

We looked at highly-rated products and items we’ve already tried (and loved) ourselves to bring you the creme de la creme of the offers.

Of course, deals move quickly during Prime Day, and items are only available while stocks last.

So you’ll want to move fast to get the most out of the 48-hour sale (I’ll admit to buying a lot of these products before I even finished typing their captions).

1
Elizabeth Cotton / BuzzFeed
Half of my friend group swear by this expandable dish rack from Joseph Joseph, and the other half are eyeing up its 50% discount.

Price: £39.99 (originally £80.00).

2
Amazon
Save a cool 25% on Ninja's CREAMi ice cream machine.

Price: £149.99 (originally £199.99)

3
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
Well, it looks like Maybelline's TikTok-famous 'Sky High' mascara actually does what it says. It's 54% off!

Price: £5.99 (originally £12.99).

4
Amazon
You can buy any three 8-packs of Coca-Cola cans for £8.99 right now (don't mind if I do).

Price: £8.99 for three.

5
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
Replace your washing powder with this eco-friendly laundry egg that'll last you 80 washes. Save 33%!

Price: £8.00 (originally £11.99).

6
Jess Brunt / BuzzFeed
Kiss goodbye to messy buckets and wringing with this Vileda spray mop that's 40% off.

Price: £22.99 (originally £38.10).

7
Amazon
There's 43% off this Shark vacuum cleaner right now.

Price: £131.99 (originally £222.99)

8
Amazon
These fluffy-lined Crocs are perfect for winter. They're 50% off!

Price: £27.50 (originally £54.99)

9
Amazon
Save a tasty 25% on this massive 2.4kg box of Celebrations.

Price: £21.00 (originally £28.00).

10
Zaynab Khanom / Via BuzzFeed
Oust any excess shine with this 31%-off oil-absorbing volcanic face roller from Revlon.

Price: £8.99 (originally £12.99)

11
Amazon
If you've been meaning to buy an Amazon Fire stick for a while now, consider its 63% price cut to be a sign.

Price: £16.99 (originally £44.99).

12
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
NYX's 'Micro Brow' pencil gives my brows the most realistic-looking results I've gotten AND is 32% off.

Price: £6.19 (originally £9.16) – it's available in eight shades.

13
Amazon
This Sylvanian Families adventure treehouse playset boasts a generous 38% saving.

Price: £32.99 (originally £52.99).

14
Amazon
Save a scent-sational 67% on this Vera Wang Princess perfume.

Price: £19.90 (originally £60.00)

15
Amazon
Make a 41% saving on Urban Decay's famous 'all nighter' setting spray.

Price: £16.74 (originally £28.50).

16
Amazon
Take a generous 57% off when you purchase this kids' Echo Dot with parental controls.

Price: £27.99 (originally £64.99).

17
Amazon
Enjoy 69% off Calvin Klein's 2IN2U perfume.

Price: £18.95 (originally £62.00)

18
Amazon
There's 33% off this Ninja dual air fryer.

Price: £159.99 (originally £239.99).

19
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
This 27%-off light-blocking sleep mask has an adjustable wire in its nose (genius, right?).

Price: £6.59 (originally £8.99).

20
Amazon
For budding artists, there's this Aquadoodle mat that's now down by 31%.

Price: £19.99 (originally £25.99).

21
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
I adore by my tub of COSRX Advanced Snail 92 All in One cream that's 56% off right now.

Price: £12.00 (originally £27.00).

22
Amazon
I wish I wasn't as excited as I am by the 64% discount on these Finish Infinity dishwasher tablets, but age comes for us all.

Price: £14.99 (originally £41.00) for 105 tablets.

23
Amazon
There's 40% off these salted caramel Grenade protein bars right now.

Price: £16.99 (originally £30.99) for 12 bars.

24
Amazon
Little train fans will surely love this motorised Percy toy from Thomas and Friends toy that's half off.

Price: £8.00 (originally £15.99).

25
Amazon
Get 50% off this classic UNO game that'll keep everyone entertained.

Price: £6.39 (originally £13.46).

26
Amazon
I reckon you'll use these 42%-off clip-top glass food containers at least five times a week.

Price: £14.39 (originally £25.00) for seven containers.

27
Amazon
This Nespresso Vertuo machine has a 44% discount.

Price: £89.99 (originally £162.07)

28
Amazon
Olay's Regenrist night mask is an impressive 59% off.

Price: £13.99 (originally £34.00)

29
Amazon
Fans of Bed Head's TIGI moisturising shampoo will enjoy its current 75% price cut.

Price: £5.19 (originally £20.50) for 750ml

30
Amazon
This Oral-B toothbrush has a whitening mode AND a 63% discount.

Price: £36.99 (originally £100.00).

31
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
O'Keeffe's 29%-off moisturising hand cream contains protective allantoin.

Price: £6.00 (originally £8.49).

32
Amazon
Nab 57% off this Russell Hobbs Supreme Steam iron.

Price: £21.49 (originally £49.99)

33
Amazon
You'll sleep soundly knowing you saved 50% on this Silentnight mattress topper.

Price: £12.00 (originally £24.00)

34
Amazon
TikTokers reckon this rosemary oil has helped to thicken their hair, and at 35% off, I'll give it a go.

Price: £6.49 (originally £9.98).

35
Amazon
53% off a 24-pack of The Cheeky Panda bamboo loo roll? Best believe I sprinted to checkout.

Price: £10.92 (originally £22.99)

36
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
OGX's 50%-off biotin & collagen conditioner is a cult-status product for a reason.

Price: £4.00 (originally £8.00).

37
Amazon
Olay's highly-rated retinol cream costs 59% less than usual.

Price: £15.44 (originally £38.00)

38
Amazon
These IcyBite teething keys can be frozen for an extra-soothing feel. They're down by a whopping 73%!

Price: £3.79 (originally £14.09)

39
Amazon
How fun is this 30%-off LEGO sun and moon set?

Price: £48.99 (originally £69.99)

40
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
Cerave's hydrating cleanser is the best one I've ever tried, so you'd better believe I'm taking advantage of its 37% price cut.

Price: £7.91 (originally £12.50).

41
Amazon
For the kid who has Moana on repeat, there's this Disney Princess doll that's down by 25%.

Price: £11.99 (originally £15.99).

42
Jasmin Nahar / BuzzFeed
If the cold weather is making your lips chapped and dry, it might be time to give this 33% -off Lip Repair a try.

Price: £3.00 (originally £4.49).

43
Amazon
Grab this Melissa &Doug magnetic play set whilst you still can at 26% off!

Price: £12.50 (originally £16.99).

44
Amazon
If you have a little Melissa & Doug toy fan, then this multi-level wooden doll house is perfect at 26% off.

Price: £88.99 (originally £119.99).

45
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
Sally Hansen's 22%-off 'Hard as Wraps' solution will make your natural nails feel like gels.

Price: £5.44 (originally £6.95).

46
Amazon
You can take 24% off when you shop this Fisher Price Roarin' Rainforest Jumperoo chair.

Price: £91.19 (originally £119.99).

47
Amazon
They can get crafty for less thanks to this eight-pack of Play-Doh that's 48% off.

Price: £7.00 (originally £13.48)

48
Amazon
And this Play-Doh vet play set is also down by 35%.

Price: £13.59 (originally £20.99)

49
Amazon
Or if they love to pretend to clean, then this Play-Doh vacuum cleaner set has 29% off.

Price: £16.99 (originally £23.99).

50
Amazon
I highly recommend you pick up this massive bottle of Garnier micellar water while it's down by 35%.

Price: £6.49 (originally £9.99).

51
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
CeraVe's 33%-off hyaluronic acid is about to become your go-to skincare saviour.

Price: £15.32 (originally £23.00).

52
Amazon
This variety pack of 40 Durex condoms is reduced by an impressive 43%.

Price: £15.29 (originally £26.99).

53
Amazon
There's a 33% saving on the bestselling This Works' Deep Sleep pillow spray.

Price: £16.06 (originally £24.00).

54
Amazon
Save 49% on COSRX's whitehead-busting AHA serum.

Price: £11.99 (originally £22.00).

55
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
I love my Bar Keeper's Friend powder that's down by 22%!

Price: £4.25 (originally £5.48).

56
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
These NIP+FAB glycolic pads brighten, exfoliate, and decongest my skin, all for 25% less.

Price: £14.25 (originally £18.95) for 60 pads.

57
Valeza Bakolli / BuzzFeed
This cuticle remover gel from Sally Hansen gets to work in fifteen seconds, and is down by 25%.

Price: £7.99 (originally £9.95).

58
Kirsty Glover / BuzzFeed
Garnier's 'Hair Food' mask is half off at the moment.

Price: £4.49 (originally £8.99).

59
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
I'm never short of easy (and delicious) dinner ideas thanks to Wagamama's Feed Your Soul cookbook, down by 57%.

Price: £9.44 (originally £22.00) for a hardcover copy.

60
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
Sally Hansen's 37%-off 'Insta-Dri' top coat does exactly what it promises to do.

Price: £5.03 (originally £7.99).

61
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
You'll finally be able to hang up those pictures you've had lying around for ages with these 42% off Command strips.

Price: £6.99 (originally £11.95) for 12 pairs.

62
Valeza Bakolli / Via BuzzFeed
This BaByliss rotating hair styling brush gives incredible volume and shine. It's 30% off!

Price: £34.99 (originally £50.00).

63
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
The iconic Instant Pot is reduced by 20%.

Price: £62.99 (originally £109.99).

64
Amazon
This highly-rated LEGO fire command unit set is now down by 20%.

Price: £39.99 (originally £49.99).

65
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
And I'm a huge fan of my wireless Beats headphones – they're 60% off!

Price: £139.99 (originally £349.95).

66
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
This cult-status Bio-Oil is 36% off ATM.

Price: £15.35 for 200ml (originally £23.99).

67
Jess Brunt / BuzzFeed
Save an irresistibubble (sorry) 38% on the SodaStream Art.

Price: £86.98 (originally £139.99).

68
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
This Real Techniques powder brush is the best one I've found – it's 32% off right now.

Price: £7.49 (originally £10.99).

69
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
This travel-sized Polaroid Go camera has a brilliant 33% discount.

Price: £59.99 (originally £89.99).

70
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
In need of a new hairdryer? This 48%-off Remington one is seriously impressive!

Price: £26.99 (originally £51.99).

71
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
But if you're willing to splash a bit more cash, their 61%-off PROluxe You hairdryer is seriously smart.

Price: £63.18 (originally £159.99).

72
Valeza Bakolli / Via BuzzFeed
Home cooks will end up using Dishoom's 32%-off cookbook all the time.

Price: £17.68 (originally £26.00) for a hardcover copy.

73
I use this 14%-off Vileda spinning mop all the time.
Amy Glover /BuzzFeed
,

Price: £34.21 (originally £39.99).

74
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
This instant-print Polaroid Now+ camera is 21% off.

Price: £139.99 (originally £109.95).

75
Amazon
Save 55% on this Philips Sonicare electri#c toothbrush.

Price: £48.99 (originally £109.99).

76
Amazon
There's 21% off this winter-friendly ProBreeze dehumidifier.

Price: £47.49 (originally £59.99).

77
Amazon
You won't be able to resist (sorry) the 39% discount on these exercise bands.

Price: £7.98 (originally £12.99) for five.

